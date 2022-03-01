“Nikita Mazepin could be left without a drive”– Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner names his replacement for Russian race driver who is on verge of losing his seat

Haas boss Guenther Steiner reportedly already has a replacement for Nikita Mazepin in mind amidst the latter’s uncertain future in F1.

With the escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Haas driver Nikita Mazepin is on the verge of losing his seat in Formula 1. International Olympics Committee has recommended sports bodies around the world ban Russians and Belarusian athletes from International events.

FIA- the governing body of F1, has been recognized by IOC since 2013. Thus, the suggestion letter probably arrived on President Ben Suleyam’s desk.

Moreover, the Ukrainian motorsport body has also urged FIA to ban Russian drivers from participating in F1. Thus, considerable pressure is on the world motorsport governing body.

In response, on Tuesday World Motor Sport Council met to decide on its decision related to the Russian athletes in the sport. So, Mazepin is under a high probability of losing his job in F1.

On the other hand, Haas claims they have the finances to tolerate the hit if they have to withdraw Uralkali as sponsors. The American team already removed Uralkali from their livery during the Barcelona testing.

Now coming onto the decision of replacing Mazepin, Haas boss Guenther Steiner, as per Adam Cooper, claims that he has already lined up a replacement for the Russian race driver. Steiner states that Pietro Fittipaldi is the first in line to get the seat.

Nikita Mazepin could be left without a drive after today’s World Motor Sport Council meeting. Guenther Steiner has said that @PiFitti is first choice for @HaasF1Team. However I wouldn’t rule out @Anto_Giovinazzi, who is Ferrari’s all-purpose reserve. — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) March 1, 2022

Also read: Ferrari academy driver is reportedly the favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin if he’s dropped by Haas

Haas now have more prominent examples

Even if Haas doesn’t want to remove Mazepin from their lineup, they would have to bow to the pressure buildup around them. UEFA and FIFA have already banned Russian National Team and Russian clubs to participate in events.

Further, probably more bodies will follow the suit. So, there are chances that Russia sees an axe from F1 too, amidst so many precedents.

Other drivers also spoke up

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel was the first driver to speak against the aggression by Russia and said personally he wouldn’t go to Sochi this year. Whereas Max Verstappen also said that maybe it’s not right to visit a country at war.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been vocal against Russia’s aggression.

Also read: Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the Russian aggression in Ukraine