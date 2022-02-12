“It’s a very different car to the previous era”– George Russell admits Mercedes 2022 car needs some significant improvements

George Russell admits that Mercedes would be needing some big upgrades in their car ahead of the 2022 season as the reveal date nears.

With the new regulations, Mercedes will have to take a mile extra to maintain their hegemony. For the 2022 season, George Russell will be competing for Mercedes.

He reported to the factory in the middle of January and constantly worked with the team for the development of the car. Now, with the date of revelation is near, Russell gives initial feedback on the car.

“First impressions of W13 have been interesting,” Russell said. It’s a very different car to the previous era and the characteristic of how the downforce is produced is completely different so we’re still learning as we’re going.

“There’s still a huge amount of improvement to be made to bring everything together to make it as nice as possible to drive, which I foresee a lot of people being in the same boat because we’re just learning so much day after day whether it’s in the wind tunnel or in the simulator.”

George Russell faced no toughness in settling

Russell further talked about how seamlessly he settled within the setup. He mentions that him earlier being a part of the junior side made him gel with the team easier.

Sitting down with @GeorgeRussell63 for a pre-season catch-up, ahead of his first season with the Team! 👊 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 11, 2022

“Because I spent so much time with the team as a junior driver prior to joining Williams in Formula 1 I feel like I know everyone so well already.”

“So we’re just straight to business on the important bits and bots to understand the car, to understand the challenges, and to try and prepare as best as possible for the season ahead,” Russell added.

Russell along with Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will be present for the Mercedes car reveal next Friday. It only remains to be seen how good the new livery is.

