“There’s been so much motivation to bounce back”: George Russell reveals that the entire Mercedes outfit is adamant to brush off their 2021 heartbreak and achieve bigger things this year

After Mercedes’ heartbreaking end to 2021, George Russell admits that the team has a newfound desire to achieve bigger things in 2022.

Mercedes won their eighth consecutive Constructors’ Title in 2021. For any other team at any given time, this would be a moment of euphoria. For the German team however, their celebrations were marred by Lewis Hamilton’s heartbreaking end to the season.

Hamilton came into the season finale level on points with Max Verstappen. All he had to do was finish ahead of the Red Bull driver, and he’d be an eight time World Champion.

The Brit dominated the race from the very get go, but a late race safety car, followed by race director Michael Masi’s controversial decision making, changed his fortunes. Verstappen ended up passing him on the very last lap to win the 2021 World Championship.

Team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the entire team was proud of their success in the Constructors’ fight. However, they were ‘deeply hurt’ at how things ended for their star driver.

With the 2022 season fast approaching, new Mercedes driver Russell feels that the team is hungrier than ever to brush off the past and achieve bigger things.

George Russell talks about his first days as a Mercedes driver at the factory in Brackley

Russell joins the Silver Arrows on a long term contract, replacing the outgoing Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year old has been in their books even before making his F1 debut, by being a part of their young driver’s programme.

As a result, Russell insists that he fit into the team very well, since he knew most of the people from before.

“Because I spent so much time with the team prior to joining Williams in Formula 1 as a junior driver, I feel like I know everybody so well already,” he said.

Already feeling like a home from home. Big month ahead but we’re ready for it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ImdqQ86mcN — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 7, 2022

“So we were just straight to business on the important bits and bobs. To understand the new car, to understand the challenges, and to try and prepare as best as possible for the season ahead.”

“And I think following the conclusion of last year, there’s so much motivation and fire within the whole factory to bounce back. And that is incredible for me to see.”

