F1

“It’s almost an anti-embarrassment regulation”– Toto Wolff on why F1 engine penalties are inconsistent; points Honda’s mortifying stint with McLaren

"It's almost an anti-embarrassment regulation"– Toto Wolff on why F1 engine penalties are inconsistent; points Honda's mortifying stint with McLaren
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Some teams have some questionable taste"– Nico Hulkenberg blames F1 teams' decision making playing part in preventing his F1 return
Next Article
IPL retention 2022: How many players can IPL teams retain ahead of IPL 2022 auction?
F1 Latest News
"We're managing to optimise the car around his style"- Red Bull boss reveals new setup being reason behind improved Sergio Perez performances
“We’re managing to optimise the car around his style”– Red Bull boss reveals new setup being reason behind improved Sergio Perez performances

Sergio Perez became a crucial key in Austin for cropping down the difference between Mercedes…