“It’s amazing what surgery can do nowadays!”- Daniel Ricciardo answers fans on why he’s always smiling in spite of problems

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers and is known for being an ever smiling person.

Ricciardo has been in F1 for a long time now. He made his debut in 2011 for HRT, and has gone on to drive for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault and McLaren.

His best years came when he was with Red Bull, where he won seven races and enjoyed some of his best Formula 1 moments. In 2019, he decided to join Renault in a move that did not work out for either party. Finally last year, he decided to jump ship to Woking, to be a part of the McLaren outfit.

Along with Lando Norris, many predicted that it was going to a very strong driver pairing. However, for Ricciardo it has not really been smooth sailing. He has struggled to find form at McLaren and other than his incredible win in Monza last year, he has failed to stand out.

In spite of the tough times, one thing constant about Ricciardo has been how positively he carries himself off track. He is always smiling, and it’s something fans have seen in him since his early F1 days. It is what makes him such a likeable figure in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo jokes about why he smiles so much

In a promotional video for McLaren, Ricciardo was answering Google’s most asked questions about him. Fans asked generic questions like where he lives or if he’s married or not. However at the end, a question popped up which asked, “Why is Daniel Ricciardo always smiling?”

Instead of giving a direct answer for the same, Ricciardo decided to joke around. The 32-year old stated that he got a surgery done due to which he has a smile etched on his face permanently.

“It’s amazing what surgery can do,” the former Red Bull driver said. “It can do wonders, especially in 2022. So, obviously with Formula 1, you get paid pretty well. And I was able to invest a lot of that money into permanent smile surgery. You should look it up.”

Ricciardo quickly followed up with his joke and admitted that it was the weirdest answer he’s ever given. “I like smiling, I like being happy!” he later added.

