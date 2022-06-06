“Max Verstappen ladies and gentleman”– Watch Daniel Ricciardo calling his teammate Lando Norris by name of Red Bull star

Daniel Ricciardo calls Lando Norris by Max Verstappen’s while talking about his Google’s most searched questions in a Youtube video.

The McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo talked about his most searched questions on Google and was interrupted by Lando Norris. In return, he introduced Norris as “Max Verstappen, ladies and gentleman.”

The context behind Ricciardo calling Norris by Verstappen’s name is that only moments ago, he disclosed whether he likes the Red Bull star or not.

To which Ricciardo affirmed that he does like Verstappen. “Daniel Ricciardo does like Max Verstappen,” answers the Australian. “I would just draw it at likes, I wouldn’t day loves.”

“There is no formal relationship or anything, but I have, let’s say a good friendly relationship with Mr. Max Verstappen,” he added. After answering this, soon Norris got into his frame, and Ricciardo called him Verstappen.

Then the Briton didn’t end up his teasing till there and got out from the back of the sofa. Ricciardo couldn’t help himself but laugh.

Daniel Ricciardo could face an axe soon

Ricciardo’s 2022 hasn’t been pleasant at all. The Australian race driver is performing inconsistently, and in comparison, his teammate Norris is having yet another impressive season.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, claimed that Ricciardo is not performing as expected. In response, during his press conference, Ricciardo accepted the criticism.

However, the signs of worry appeared when Brown, in another interview, claimed Ricciardo has a performative clause with McLaren and, if triggered, can cease his contract with the team.

Meanwhile, other drivers are already being linked with McLaren. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly has been heavily linked with the Woking-based team since Sergio Perez signed his contract with Red Bull until 2024.

Ricciardo might have the summer break to save his stint at McLaren, as the teams prefer to solve their following year’s lineup by that point of the season. So, the upcoming races would be absolutely crucial for Ricciardo.

