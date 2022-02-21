“It’s been a torturous two or three months of discussion, debate, criticism, public airing of view”- Friend of Michael Masi provides update on life after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Eugene Arocca shares insight into the life of Michael Masi and appreciates the capabilities of the former F1 Race Director.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas have replaced Michael Masi as the race director. Herbie Blash will assist the new directors as the permanent senior advisor.

Eugene Arocca, CEO of Motorsport Australia and ‘personal friend’ of Masi described the latter’s life after Abu Dhabi GP.

Eduardo Freitas (FIA WEC race director) and Neils Wittich (DTM race director) will replace Michael Masi as Formula 1 race director.

They’ll alternate the role from race to race pic.twitter.com/JJa94bTcBO — Anuj Tripathi (@depressedsebfan) February 17, 2022

Arocca appreciated his friend stating that he showed ‘fantastic resilience’ after the decision that crowned Max Verstappen as the world champion.

“He’s a personal friend. I’ve known him as long as I’ve been involved in motorsport, which goes back ten years!”

“We’ve become good buddies. It’s personally disappointing and devastating for me to see what has occurred. I’ve got to be very mindful that I’m not part of a process.”

“I wasn’t privy to the information that was being considered by the FIA. If you see a mate, and particularly an Australian, have to go through what he’s gone through. I’ve got a certain amount of empathy and disappointment and frustration and anger.”

Also Read: Nicholas Latifi wants to help with tackling online abuse after he received death threats following the Abu Dhabi GP

Michael Masi is very insightful, intelligent

In addition, Arocca proudly described Masi’s experience. “He’s [Masi] got an extensive background and history. A very insightful, intelligent, and able to make decisions in the heat of a moment.”

“He’s officiated for three years in one of the most public, high-pressure sporting events. With an element of danger in the world. Masi has done it during a pandemic with significant levels of travel, stress, other duties” he added.

Also Read: Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve slips coming into pit road while competing in Daytona 500

“Unlike many others, he’s actually been administering. Involved in managing motorsport for many, many years. In my view, that stands well on his resume for any employer anywhere in the world,” he concluded supporting his dear friend.

Torturous months after the Safety Car incident

After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Masi had to go through a transitional phase. Life was difficult for the Australian, from coping with his personal life to dealing with criticism on a daily basis.

BREAKING: FIA confirms Michael Masi has been removed from his position as race director. pic.twitter.com/F5s1dFULFk — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 17, 2022

“I can’t speak on his behalf. However, I would say that one of the more difficult elements of all this,” he added

“Let’s call it this incident, which happened late last year, some three months ago. To a large degree, it’s been a process that hasn’t leaned itself to really being in a good frame of mind.

“It’s been a tortuous two or three months of discussion, debate, criticism, public airing of view.” The CEO of Australian Motorsports emphasizes life after the incident.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas explains what sets Lewis Hamilton apart from others on the grid