“The car is shaking like a pig”– Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve slips coming into pit road while competing in Daytona 500

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve spins while entering the pit road and goes further down in the pecking order.

Jacques Villeneuve made history when he became the only F1 champion to qualify for the Daytona 500 race. However, things didn’t start well for the Canadian race driver.

Villeneuve struggled at the end of the grid, and it got worse when he was coming for his first pitstop. The 500-year-old spun while coming into the pit road.

Though the car corrected himself, manages to straighten himself and reach his stall. In the meantime, Daniel Hemric jumped ahead of Villeneuve during the pit stop and so he gets the free pass during this caution.

Villeneuve will still get back onto the lead lap at the end of the first stage. As things stood during the publishing of this article, Villeneuve jumped up the order due to the free pass.

Twitter reacts on Jacques Villeneuve slip

Villeneuve slipping while entering the pit road gathered immediate reactions from Twitter. The former F1 champion was also caught saying on the radio: “The car is shaking like a pig”,

JACQUES VILLENEUVE down a lap and spinning entering pit road! JACQUES finding #NASCAR cars are very different then #F1 & #Indy Needs the next LuckDog #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/GfmDAsHxpT — Uncle Bill 🌎 (@UBtalkin) February 20, 2022

Jacques Villeneuve going around trying to pit #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Ltb6OBn0Mp — An American F1 (@AnAmericanF1) February 20, 2022

Lap 39 and Jacques Villeneuve spins as he enters pit road, but quickly gathers it all up and makes his stop before rejoining the track. Great save! Never in doubt… 😅#NASCAR | #Daytona500 | #JV27 pic.twitter.com/v5Vm9nozQ4 — Jacques Villeneuve News (@VilleneuveNews) February 20, 2022

Jacques Villeneuve making it interesting getting on pit road pic.twitter.com/fVExfAAYau — Chris Brooks (@Brooks_615) February 20, 2022

During the race, two cars lost their wheels, causing infractions on the road. The first wheel came off from Kaz Grala and the second was off from Justin Haley’s car.

