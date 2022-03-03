“It’s bringing in a lot of young girls because of all these great-looking young drivers”- Twitter thrashes Christian Horner for his sexist comments

Red Bull’s Christian Horner got thrashed by fans on Twitter after he made a sexist comment on young girls taking interest in the sport.

During an interview with the talkSPORT, Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealed that he took a sneak peek into the new series and described it as “insane”.

He said he obviously watches it and ahead of the upcoming season, he had a preview of the first four episodes. He described the season as insane owing to the rivalry between Lewis and Max.

“It’s obviously a fly on the wall. You’ve got to remember they’re making a TV show as well. But for what it’s done for the sport it’s phenomenal.”

Apart from this, Horner also appreciated that the sport is bringing in the young generation. He also said that the sport is bringing in a lot of young girls because of all these great looking drivers.

Horner got caught under fire right after saying this. Fans all over Twitter have been criticising his left and right.

So Christian Horner was rightly called out for making a misogynist comment about young female fans of F1. He was imposing gender onto the new fans who have come through Drive to Survive. I want to unpack this because There are facets to the level of misogyny he spouts. 1) pic.twitter.com/k9HgXBbKbt — Athena 🏳️‍🌈 (@tarmactorque) February 23, 2022

My expectations for Christian Horner are already as low as can be, but wow he just doesn’t know when to shut up. Women and girls don’t watch Formula 1 for the ‘great looking young drivers’. It’s the oldest sexist trope going in motorsport. pic.twitter.com/CQKD1Bfr8a — James Barber (@james_w_barber) February 22, 2022

Christian Horner being called out

No doubt Horner has got fans all over the globe angry by his comments. Following the backlash, he clarified his comments and said, “I think it has obviously been utilised on Twitter quite a bit. But I think that the intention of it was that we have got a great crop of young drivers.”

“They are exciting race drivers and it is fantastic that we’ve got a young audience, both female and male, coming into the sport.”

“My own daughter that is 15 had very little interest in Formula 1 before a show like Netflix came along. Because you couldn’t relate to the characters, you couldn’t relate to the drivers. I think whether you’re female or whether male, it’s great that we’re welcoming such new audiences throughout the globe

Nevertheless of his clarifications, his initial statement had already blown out.

Christian Horner can go fuck himself as far as I’m concerned. Why is it that girls can only be viewed as interested in this sport because of the drivers appearances? Can’t we enjoy F1 because of the sport itself? Anyone who has this opinion can fuck off as far as I’m concerned 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/OFpqJVNQty — 17 days till bahrain!! (@ameliaa_t1) February 22, 2022

i wrote a whole ass english investigation on sexism in formula one for my coursework only for christian horner to prove my point for the millionth time — gracie | 15 days till fp1 !! (@danielsmullet) February 22, 2022

