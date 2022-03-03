“That’s like their daily sales”– Red Bull need to sell these many cans to match the salary of Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen joins the bracket of highest-paid F1 drivers after his new contract with Red Bull, which keeps him with the team until 2028.

On Thursday, Red Bull announced that they had extended their contract with Max Verstappen till the end of the 2028 season. Though the Milton-Keynes-based team didn’t reveal the amount Verstappen will earn in that period, the deal is reported to be worth around £220million.

This contract makes the Dutchman among the highest-paid F1 drivers in the sport. Red Bull’s most of the business comes from it being a tycoon in the energy drink market.

A sports journalist by the name of Ben Hunt posted on Twitter how many Red Bull cans they would have to sell to match the salary of the Dutchman.

In his tweet, he claimed that the Austrian company would have to sell around 162,962,963 of 250ml of £1.35 a can to afford this deal. According to Bloomberg, Red Bull sold 7.5 billion cans in 2020. That means they sold their product at the rate of approximately one can for every person alive in this world.

Quick maths. Red Bull would need to shift 162,962,963 cans of Red Bull (250ml) at £1.35 a can, to pay for that new Verstappen deal. — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) March 3, 2022

So, it would be nothing more than a scratch to Dietrich Mateschitz’s wallet, even after keeping production cost in mind. Though, Red Bull would pay Verstappen from its F1 team’s earnings only, so can be sold or not is a problem anyway.

Max Verstappen committed to Red Bull

Apart from having a lucrative deal, Verstappen is Red Bull, and Red Bull is Verstappen. The chances and faith gave to him at Red Bull, hardly any of his peers have received from the same foundation.

Though it was worth it, as Verstappen was worthy of that trust, and it paid off in 2021. So, it made sense for him to continue with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Moreover, straight after winning the championship said in Abu Dhabi: “Can we do it for like 10-15 years more?” It was evident there that this partnership was here to stay.

Additionally, it has also been pointed out that Verstappen bagged a mega-deal before the agenda of salary caps of drivers escalates as a discussion.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that Verstappen will be a wealthy young man. All it’s worth, the Dutchman is already a contender for the 2022 title, along with his longtime rival Lewis Hamilton.

