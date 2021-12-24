F1

“It’s definitely something I want to improve next year” – McLaren’s star driver looks to step up for the 2022 season

"It's definitely something I want to improve next year" - McLaren's star driver looks to step up for the 2022 season
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"The NBA travel life is SO MUCH EASIER!": LaMelo Ball recalls how life was like playing in Lithuania prior to his prolific NBA career
Next Article
“Russell Westbrook is doing something that’s not so great, but he’ll figure it out”: Oscar Robertson expresses his faith in Mr. Triple Double amid an inefficient stint for the Lakers
F1 Latest News
"I don't think he's coming back" - Former Formula 1 chief says that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season
“I don’t think he’s coming back” – Former Formula 1 chief says that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is doubtful about Lewis Hamilton’s return to the next season…