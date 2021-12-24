“He thought it was sheer nonsense”: Helmut Marko reveals how Max Verstappen thought that talks about his Red Bull debut in 2016 were a ‘joke’

Max Verstappen thought that talks about him debuting for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish GP was a joke, according to Helmut Marko.

Verstappen made his F1 debut for Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso at the 2015 Australian GP. After a year and a half of strong consistent performances, he replaced Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull ahead of the Spanish GP in 2016.

His first race for Red Bull made sure that his name would remain etched in the F1 history books forever. Verstappen drove a splendid race to take home his maiden win. The Dutchman became the youngest driver to win an F1 race at the age of just 18.

However, according to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, Max found it hard to believe that he would be racing for them. According to the Austrian, he was in talks with Max’s father Jos Verstappen ahead of his proposed promotion. But, when the 2021 World Champion got to know about these talks, he brushed them off as ‘sheer nonsense.’

“That’s right, yes. Jos did realize something was going on and that Max might be driving for Red Bull. But Max thought it was sheer nonsense,” said Marko.

“I called Jos early in the morning and told him we had to meet in Graz. During the lunch that followed, I could not get straight to the point. At the same time, there were all sorts of things going on in England in terms of contracts and preparations, so I had to talk around it a bit.”

Signing Max Verstappen was a big risk that ultimately paid off for Red Bull

Marko went on to talk about his first meeting with Max before he was set to join them.

“It was only at the end of that lunch that I was able to get down to business when Max was already wondering why he was there at all,” he said. “Anyway, before Max came to Graz he could have known what would happen, especially if he had listened to Jos. Coincidentally, we discussed it over dinner in Austin this year.”

Today we all know just how good Verstappen has been for Red Bull. The 24-year-old was recently crowned as the 2021 F1 Champion, a title that Red Bull hadn’t won since Sebastian Vettel last tasted glory in 2013.

FLASHBACK: SPAIN 2016 Youngest leader of an F1 race ✅ Youngest driver to score a podium finish ✅ Youngest ever race winner ✅ The #SpanishGP will always be special for @Max33Verstappen 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Urt3yWxmDm — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2018

Helmut Marko however, acknowledges that they were a bit apprehensive about signing Max. They always felt that he was special and talented, but some people had doubts over his young age.

“The whole Max Verstappen project has actually been a big risk!.” said Marko.

“But no, with Raymond Vermeulen (Verstappen’s manager) and Jos he had professional people behind him, of course. With that background and given his performance at Toro Rosso, it was quite logical to promote him.”

“Apart from Sergio Perez this year, we have also consistently gone for drivers from our own training at Red Bull Racing,” the 78-year-old concluded.

