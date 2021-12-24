F1

“It’s extremely difficult for me to watch”: Mick Schumacher shares his thoughts on the Netflix documentary showcasing his father Michael’s life

"It's extremely difficult for me to watch": Mick Schumacher shares his thoughts on the Netflix documentary showcasing his father Michael's life
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"This sh*t is f***ed up! We're not playing against the defending champion, the Milwaukee Bucks!": Draymond Green vents his frustration about playing the second straight Christmas Game on the road, away from his family
Next Article
Liquid Scream Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
F1 Latest News
"It's extremely difficult for me to watch": Mick Schumacher shares his thoughts on the Netflix documentary showcasing his father Michael's life
“It’s extremely difficult for me to watch”: Mick Schumacher shares his thoughts on the Netflix documentary showcasing his father Michael’s life

Mick Schumacher admits that the Netflix documentary about his father Michael Schumacher’s life makes him…