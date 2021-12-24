“It’s extremely difficult for me to watch”: Mick Schumacher shares his thoughts on the Netflix documentary showcasing his father Michael’s life

Mick Schumacher admits that the Netflix documentary about his father Michael Schumacher’s life makes him very emotional.

‘Schumacher’ was a documentary showcasing 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher’s career and rise to stardom in the world of F1. It was released earlier this year and was a worldwide hit among fans of the sport.

His son Mick, who is now racing for Haas in F1, urged fans to watch the documentary when it was released. He said that it would be an ’emotional watch’ for many people.

“Well obviously I think that it’s going to be a very emotional documentary for many people.” he said last August. “Netflix has brought a lot of people into the sport.”

“But for a lot of people, when they were growing up, they watched my dad, so it’s been very emotional to see it.”

However, in a recent interview, the Haas driver admitted that he found it very difficult to watch the movie. Schumacher met with an unfortunate skiing accident while on holiday in France back in 2013. The former Ferrari driver’s health has been in poor condition, and he hasn’t been able to make an appearance in public ever since.

“The Netflix documentary was meant to show the human side of my dad in addition to his successes. I think it’s very, very good.” said Mick.

“But at the same time, it’s extremely difficult for me to watch it. That shows how much feeling is in it, how many emotions it triggers.”

Mick Schumacher says his driving is often compared to that of his dad’s

Schumacher had a tranquil season with Haas. The American team had arguably the worst car in F1 this season, and there wasn’t much the young rookie could do with it. Still, he convincingly outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin and managed a P12 finish in Hungary (Haas’s best result).

The 22-year-old revealed that he wasn’t a fan of comparing himself to other drivers. But, certain people did compare his driving style to that of his legendary father.

“Generally, I don’t like to compare myself with others. I’d rather try to go my own way. But I do look for comparisons with my dad. I am told that we are very similar.” said Schumacher.

“I have the highest respect for what he achieved. He had to work hard for his wins and titles. Nothing was given to him. That impresses me.”

“The power and energy he showed, the concentration, always being 100% on the job. I believe that I have something of that too.” the 2020 F2 Champion concluded.