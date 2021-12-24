“I don’t think he’s coming back” – Former Formula 1 chief says that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is doubtful about Lewis Hamilton’s return to the next season of the Formula 1 championship.

He said, “I don’t know [what is happening with Lewis Hamilton], but I don’t think he’s coming back. His disappointment is too big. And you can somehow understand it.”

“Now it would be time to tackle his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur with seven World Cup titles like Michael Schumacher,” he further added.

Hamilton and Verstappen entered the final race of the season level on 369.5 points each. The seven-time world champion was looking forward to winning his record-breaking eighth title to surpass Michael Schumacher.

Despite leading most of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Hamilton could not achieve his goal. A safety car situation triggered by Nicholas Latifi led the race director Michael Masi to make a controversial decision.

Fernando Alonso also thinks that Hamilton is lost

Fernando Alonso shares a long history with the seven-time world champion. They have not always been in a very harmonious relationship but Alonso thinks that Hamilton was not that bad.

He said, “Back then, he was a rookie, he got worse. Now I see he’s a bit lost. There are always bad guys and good guys, that’s part of the sport.”

When asked about his current relationship with the British racing driver, Alonso denied it and also indicated that he does not have many friends on the grid.

“Hamilton is not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years. He’s in the world of fashion, wearing strange clothes,” the Spaniard further added.

Since the champion got snatched away from Hamilton, he has not made any media appearance, except when he received the knighthood from Prince Charles.

