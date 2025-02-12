“It’s My Job to Reward the Team”: Lando Norris Wants to Pay McLaren Family Back for Untiring Work

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Lando Norris is a McLaren man through and through. Papaya is the only color he has ever repped in F1 since making his debut in 2019 and it is his biggest dream to win a title for the Woking-based squad.

When Norris joined, McLaren was not the dominant force we see it as today. They had just come out of a huge financial slump and were just about becoming a consistent midfield stable again.

But over the years, the team worked hard to make sure they started competing for race wins again and Norris became the biggest beneficiary of the same.

This meant a lot for Norris, who, despite not being able to secure personal glory in the form of the Drivers’ Championship, expressed his desire to deliver for McLaren someday. In 2024, he became a race winner for the first time, and won a further three, cementing his status as a real challenger for the crown.

As such, Norris knew that he was the one reaping the rewards of the hard work put in by mechanics behind the scenes. “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking but also a special feeling at the same time,” the McLaren driver said on the Chequered Flag podcast.

Norris is the one who has to translate the efforts of those working on the car by winning or getting podiums. “It is my job to cross the line and deliver that and hopefully reward the team. And that’s where the special feeling comes from my side”, he added.

Norris got to drive a winning car for the first time in 2024, and there was a real chance for him to end Max Verstappen’s reign. Alas, squandered opportunities due to various mistakes spoiled his short-lived pursuit for the title. This is something he wants to change in 2025.

Big chance for Norris to open his Championship account

The 2025 season is set to be one of the most competitive in recent history, and McLaren is tipped to be one of the teams fighting right at the front of the grid. For Norris, this will be a huge opportunity.

Although he helped McLaren earn $120 million by winning the Constructors’ in 2024, his focus shifted immediately to bagging both titles for the team this time around. Ferrari, however, could be a thorn in McLaren’s side.

The Maranello-based outfit, with its new driver pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, will also be eyeing the Championship. However, McLaren are still expected to be the favorites in that battle.