“It’s Pointless”: Fernando Alonso Discredits F1 Power Rankings After Dropping Out of Top 10

Fernando Alonso has been in F1 for a long time as he was there before the social media blow-up and Drive to Survive, and all the newfound popularity that has made it such an appealing sport to the younger audience. As such, a lot of things that happen today don’t concern Alonso — F1 power rankings for instance.

The power rankings were introduced as a fun way of keeping tabs on the most in-form drivers in F1. A five-judge panel gives out points to all drivers after each race, and they carry forward to the next one.

Alonso, however, doesn’t care much about it mainly because he isn’t in the top 10. “Yes, sometimes I see it in the media, you know, but this is useless,” said Alonso to Marca. To be fair to Alonso, he isn’t resentful. It’s highly likely that he wouldn’t care much about it even if he was among the top half of the list.

But his reasoning made sense. “I don’t know what position I am in, I just see the top 10 and then I’m not there and I’m ninth in the Drivers’ Championship with the seventh or eighth fastest car,” the two-time World Champion asserted.

Alonso also pointed out how Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are tied for points despite the Red Bull driver comfortably finishing ahead of his championship rival as the victor with two races remaining. In the F1 power rankings ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Alonso is ranked P12.

Franco Colapinto, who only made his debut in September, somehow is two places ahead of the two-time F1 champion. This only further gives credit to Alonso’s indifference.

A difficult year for Alonso

Alonso mentioned that Aston Martin, his team, had the ‘seventh or eighth fastest’ car. This has been a huge step down from their performances in 2023, which saw them rub shoulders with the frontrunners.

Alonso joined Aston Martin because he believed in its ability to challenge at the top. And for a while, they did. Alonso scored eight podiums in 2023, and there was hope that it would translate into winning very soon.

Sadly, they failed their development targets this season, which sent them back to the lower midfield. However, ambition has not died out at the British team. Owner Lawrence Stroll has roped in aero-genius Adrian Newey for the 2025 season and beyond, even making him a partner.

Newey’s expertise in designing a car will surely help Aston Martin make major strides. Unfortunately, that won’t be next year since Newey will only be allowed to join in April when the development of the car for the 2025 campaign will mostly be complete.