“It Would Have Been 8-9 Million”: NASCAR Fans Set the Record Straight After Claims of the Daytona 500 Losing to the Indy 500

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 was a massive success with Fox Sports making its debut broadcasting the event. The network announced on Monday that the race drew 7.05 million viewers, which is a 40% increase on what NBC Sports brought in 2024. Inadvertently, this also brought forward comparisons with the viewership for NASCAR’s 2025 Daytona 500.

The Great American Race was broadcast on Fox Sports this year and raked in 6.761 million viewers. This led many circles on the internet to bounce around the notion that the Indy 500 was a bigger spectacle than the Daytona 500. But veteran reporter Jeff Gluck intervened with some much-needed context for this discussion.

He wrote on X, “You’re going to see comparisons to Daytona (which got less viewers) — don’t fall into that trap. Daytona had a 3.5-hour rain delay this year. But still, awesome number for Indy. Just no need to pit them against each other.” NASCAR fans jumped to support him with reasons for why the numbers of the Daytona 500 were low.

One fan said, “Given the rain delay at Daytona, that is not bad.” Another added, “Pretty good considering how much advertising Indycar has gotten from Fox, compared to the 500.” One of the biggest advantages that the Indy 500 had this time was the participation of Hendrick Motorsports superstar Kyle Larson.

He attempted to complete the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, a feat that intrigued loads of viewers to tune into Fox Sports. A fan attested to this, “Congrats for both. Larson definitely helped the Indy numbers. He’s the only reason I watched.” It was once again proven that rain delays have a significant impact on race viewership.

A comment read, “Daytona’s rain delay once again hinders the audience. Otherwise, it would have been 8-9million.” Notably, the Indy 500 was pushed back by about 45 minutes due to light rain as well. The record numbers arrived despite this. The race was the most-watched motorsports event in the United States since 2023.

Away from the comparisons with the Daytona 500, this is a huge win for the IndyCar Series. The promotion took a giant gamble by moving away from NBC Sports after a 16-year relationship. Moreover, Fox Sports hasn’t been receiving rave reviews from the NASCAR audience in recent years either. But the network’s debut went by on a positive note.

The length of the deal between the IndyCar Series and Fox Sports has not been revealed, but reports suggest that it is worth $25 million annually.