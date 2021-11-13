“It’s time to strike back” – McLaren vows to make a move against Ferrari’s rise in constructors’ championship

Ferrari’s strong comeback after last years’ performance has McLaren worried about the fight for third in the constructors’ championship.

The new power unit that Ferrari took during the Turkish GP has definitely proved profitable for them. Since then the Italian team has gained a lead of 13.5 points over McLaren.

Once again Ferrari is at advantage ahead of the sprint race at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. Ferrari will begin the race with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting sixth and seventh. Setting up a fascinating duel, McLaren with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will start from eighth and ninth.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said, “Ferrari has definitely got momentum on their side at the moment. It is about time to strike back on our side.” Furthermore, he said that it is not a surprise that a team like Ferrari, after the unique season they had last year when it finished sixth, its worst position for 40 years, is coming back strong.”

“This is what we would expect from that team with that experience and that infrastructure and with the drivers they have,” Seidl said.

McLaren to put Ferrari under pressure

Ahead of the Brazillian GP, McLaren and Ferrari talked about the chances of leading the other team in the constructors’ championship. To which, Seidl jokingly said, “we talk each other up quite a lot at the moment.”

Moreover, he believes that in terms of the track layout, track characteristics, there are some challenges for both the teams that expose the weaknesses of their car.

Seidl said, “especially the last sector, with the long lower-medium speed corners. I think we simply have to focus on ourselves, make sure we extract the maximum from our package. Hopefully, that is enough to put Ferrari under pressure here.”

“It is also clear, after the weekend we had in Mexico where we got only one point, that we want to strike back. It is what we will try and do,” he further added.

