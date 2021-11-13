“Tense day for Red Bull”– What are the possible penalty options for Max Verstappen?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been summoned by the stewards for touching the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car.

In Friday’s qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton’s new ICE helped him become the fastest driver at the Brazilian GP. The Briton claimed pole position while the Red Bull driver took the second spot.

However, the new ICE which comes with a five-place grid penalty for Hamilton is the least of Mercedes’ concerns. A few hours after Friday’s session, Lewis Hamilton went under investigation by the stewards for a possible Drag Reduction System (DRS) violation.

A hearing for the same was adjourned until Saturday, whilst Hamilton’s rear wing was seized. If the rear wing is declared illegal by the stewards, Hamilton might start the sprint race from the pit lane.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has also been summoned by the stewards and might also face a penalty over an alleged breach of the FIA International Sporting Code relating to parc ferme conditions. The Dutchman was seen touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s car in a fan video following the session.

The Red Bull driver will report to the stewards on Saturday, but what type of penalty could Verstappen potentially face?

What could be a possible penalty for Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen along with a Red Bull representative will report to the stewards and discuss the incidents. They will also try to determine whether or not a penalty will be handed out.

Verstappen can face an admonition, a fine, penalty points on his license and a grid penalty of three or five places. Or a combination of all these can also be imposed.

Furthermore, it is difficult to predict in advance what the possible penalty will be. But it is expected to be a reprimand and/or a fine. However, in Formula 1, the stewards’ verdict can often be surprising.

