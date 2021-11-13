F1

“Tense day for Red Bull”– What are the possible penalty options for Max Verstappen?

"Tense day for Red Bull" - What are the possible penalty options for Max Verstappen?
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Will LeBron James join the Lakers for their 5 game road trip?" - LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel releases a statement on the four-time champion's abdominal injury
Next Article
"The Lakers didn't need LeBron James tonight, they needed Jesus Christ himself!": Kendrick Perkins calls out the purple and gold team in light of their recent debacle against the Wolves
F1 Latest News
"Tense day for Red Bull" - What are the possible penalty options for Max Verstappen?
“Tense day for Red Bull”– What are the possible penalty options for Max Verstappen?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been summoned by the stewards for touching the rear…