“It’s true I have a lot of Italian fans”– Lando Norris is open about joining Ferrari in future

“It’s true I have a lot of Italian fans”– Lando Norris is open about joining Ferrari in the latter part of his career, but McLaren is his present.

In the last three years, Lando Norris has established himself into prominence; his 2021 campaign is primarily the most successful year in Formula 1, with 139 points after 15 races.

Naturally, the top teams would be eager to hire him if he ever seeks to break his union with McLaren in future. Talking about the possibility of signing Ferrari under such a situation, Norris feels he would be open to such a move.

“At the moment, I’m happy where I am,” he told gazzetta.it. “And I’ve just extended my contract with McLaren, with whom I want to win the World Championship both for Drivers and Constructors.

“In 10 years, I don’t know what will happen. It’s true I have a lot of Italian fans, and I could see that at Monza where they waited for me outside the hotel and at the circuit and I could feel their great warmth.”

Carlos Sainz is different

Norris former partner and his best friend in F1 Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021, and it would be something to see the duo reunite. However, Daniel Ricciardo is currently Norris’ teammate, and the Briton draws a comparison between his two allies.

“Daniel is very different to Carlos, also because he is six years older, I think,” said the Briton. “I became friends with Carlos because we like to race and we were very competitive with each other, even on the simulator or playing golf. ”

“We like the same things, and it was easy to get along. With Daniel it was different, but he is really the same person you see on TV. He’s very nice and we spend a lot of fun moments together. He’s a great driver and I learn a lot from him.”