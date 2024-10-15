“It’s Very Special”: George Russell Makes Heartwarming Confession on Being Lewis Hamilton’s Teammate

Being teammates with the most successful F1 driver of all time, George Russell has done an exceptional job in matching Lewis Hamilton’s level. He has had a fair share of intense moments with him on track, but Russell greatly respects the seven-time champion. With Hamilton leaving Mercedes in 2025, Russell has now reflected upon the experience of being teammates with a legend like him.

In an interview with the French magazine ‘L’Officiel’, Russell said, “It’s very special. As teammates, we’re fighting together to get the team back on pole position on the grid, and we’ve made great strides in that direction this year.”

When Russell joined Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022, it had lost its once-dominant edge that made it so successful during the turbo-hybrid era (2014-2021). Nevertheless, he has performed at a high level, even beating Hamilton in his first year at the Brackley-based outfit.

Mercedes has worked hard to improve since then, with the duo of Russell and Hamilton driving the team forward as a unit. In 2024, things finally fell into place, with the Silver Arrows securing three wins and becoming regular contenders for the podium once again.

Russell added, “I think it’s fair to say that we’ve had some great results in the most recent ones. I hope to do even better in the next ones.”

Despite small instances of tension between the two, Hamilton and Russell have been an extremely good pairing. However, with the seven-time champion jumping ship to Maranello, this partnership will come to an end.

Russell will have to develop a new dynamic

Currently, Hamilton is the senior driver at Mercedes. However, the team has paid heed to both drivers’ feedback for car development as Russell has proved his credentials as a reliable talent. With Hamilton leaving, Russell will have to undertake all this responsibility from 2025 onwards, as his new teammate — Kimi Antonelli — is a rookie.

Russell will have to bear the responsibility of leading the team — something Hamilton has done as Mercedes’ north star for 12 years. Even Team Principal Toto Wolff placed his trust in the 26-year-old to shoulder this responsibility well.

George Kimi Russell is looking forward to the new challenge posed by Antonelli’s arrival at Mercedes.#F1 pic.twitter.com/XeINEbQ6Wq — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2024

At the same time, the Mercedes boss will hope that Antonelli doesn’t start dominating Russell. After all, the Italian prodigy has been hyped up as the next big thing in F1. So, Russell has a big season coming up in 2025 and for Hamilton, expectations will be heavier at Ferrari.

The #44 driver will join Charles Leclerc at the Italian outfit. Leclerc has often been deemed as the next Ferrari world champion which is why Hamilton will have a steep challenge to establish supremacy over the Monegasque. Nevertheless, it will be an interesting dynamic that unfolds as Leclerc is a similar young talent to Russell, who matched and beat Hamilton consistently.