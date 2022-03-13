“I’ve had more than 500 hours of therapy”– Toto Wolff claims money didn’t bring him better mental health

Toto Wolff claims that having money didn’t bring him enough happiness in life, and he has been regular at taking therapy.

Formula 1, for a long time, has been aloof of the topic of mental health. Last year, Lando Norris intensively spoke about his struggles while entering F1.

Now, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spoken about his struggles with mental health. He talks about how his mother said: “It is easier to cry in a Rolls Royce than a Volkswagen Beetle.”

However, after earning millions, Wolff claims that it is not true. He mentions that after seeing both sides of the economic spectrum, he still has to seek his therapist.

“I’ve been going to a psychiatrist since 2004, I think I’ve had more than 500 hours [of therapy]. I have suffered mentally, I still do. Getting help is a way of overcoming my problems, and it has helped me to access untapped potential.”

“I’ve never had any problem with the stigma. Some of the most successful people are very, very sensitive and very, very sensitive means very, very vulnerable.”

Wolff is certainly always under tremendous pressure. The pedestal at which he is standing in F1 demands massive work, and it is sometimes too much.

Toto Wolff claims it is important to say we are getting help

The idea of seeking mental help has been heavily stigmatized. Thus, Wolff feels it is important for sportspersons to say that they are getting help openly. Wolff thinks, in this case, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka deserve a lot of credit.

“Without going into too much detail, feeling depressed, feeling inadequate. Everything depends upon how you perceive yourself. High profile people who seem to have everything but are struggling.”

“I think we have an obligation to say we’re getting help and it’s ok to get help. Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka deserve a lot of credit for how they’ve spoken about this.”

Mercedes to struggle in 2022?

Ahead of the 2022 season, Mercedes struggled during the Bahrain testing. The porpoising effect is apparently halting their development and might hurt their chances for the title this season.

But Mercedes is known for its sandbagging before the start of the season. And eventually, they take away the whole competition by a mile.

