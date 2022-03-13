“I don’t want a divorce”– How Toto Wolff solved his frosty relationship with Lewis Hamilton in a kitchen

Toto Wolff talks about how an honest conversation with Lewis Hamilton in his kitchen solved the frosty relationship between the two.
2016 was a tough year for Mercedes and Toto Wolff, even though they won both championships. The biggest issue was the threat to their team’s glory in future.
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were two lions in one cage, and it caused ego problems for Wolff to solve. Certainly, the conflicts between the two drivers anger the Mercedes boss, and eventually affected his relationship with both drivers.
Things cooled when Rosberg voluntary left Mercedes after his retirement. But Wolff had to solve things with his remaining driver, and he talks about how a conversation in the kitchen saved their relationship.
Toto Wolff tells how crucial that conversation was
Wolff further reveals that the conversation with Hamilton went on for several hours, and once it got finished they came out to be one of the best mates ever. Moreover, according to Wolff, it reshaped Hamilton’s legacy in Mercedes.
Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton @MercedesAMGF1
“He has come back in a great mindset. He is positive, he is determined. And yet again, adversity that was thrown at him will make him stronger. And as he said, it’s attack mode.” pic.twitter.com/5FIAG37DJv
— Miruna (@miru44lh) February 28, 2022
