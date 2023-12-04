HomeSearch

“I’ve No Idea”: George Russell Shares His Biggest Off-Track Worry Ahead of 2024 Season

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 04, 2023

“I’ve No Idea”: George Russell Shares His Biggest Off-Track Worry Ahead of 2024 Season

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

George Russell turned heads when Formula 1 dropped the 2023 intro credits. Now, while reacting to a throwback compilation of the most “hilarious memes” made on him throughout the year, the Briton revealed his plans to up the ante this year. However, he doesn’t have a clue about what pose he’s going to strike for 2024!

In a video uploaded on YouTube by the Mercedes team, Russell is seen reacting to a meme about his ‘power pose‘ during the intro credits. That’s when the Silver Arrows’ star revealed, “I mean, the pressure going into that Formula 1 video shoot next year is gonna be through the roof because I’ve no idea what I’m gonna do next year. But I got to top it somehow.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formulalatest/status/1631299606041468928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The F1 intro is what gets the fans hyped before every race session. While the awe-inspiring F1 theme song, coupled with the 20 drivers putting a pose on, is riveting, it has turned into a meme-fest due to a few iconic poses. In addition to Russell, Lando Norris’ attempt at replicating his countryman was the butt of the jokes, too, this year.

Russell capped off an intense year by reacting to more memes about himself during the video. However, while it may be all fun and games during the off-season, a tough season awaits the Mercedes boys in 2024.

Despite a disappointing 2023, Mercedes hopes to mount a title challenge in 2024

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes clinched P2 in the Constructors’ standings. Despite this accolade, it was one of the worst seasons the team has endured from their own lofty standards. What’s more, the gap to Red Bull at the end of the 2023 season was a whopping 451 points.

Throughout the year, the team struggled from an incompetent W14. And the Bulls’ dominance caused panic within the ranks. After the race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton even remarked, “For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds in the end, and they haven’t even developed their car since August, is definitely a concern.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1731660539602796720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, Toto Wolff has taken it upon himself to ensure the Silver Arrows’ path back to the pinnacle of F1 is as expedient as possible. He told PlanetF1.com, “We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow. I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance,” while disclosing their plans bout the W15.

With a massive revamp of their concept, the team would be expecting to challenge the Bulls for the title in 2024.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal