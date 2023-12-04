“I’ve No Idea”: George Russell Shares His Biggest Off-Track Worry Ahead of 2024 Season

George Russell turned heads when Formula 1 dropped the 2023 intro credits. Now, while reacting to a throwback compilation of the most “hilarious memes” made on him throughout the year, the Briton revealed his plans to up the ante this year. However, he doesn’t have a clue about what pose he’s going to strike for 2024!

In a video uploaded on YouTube by the Mercedes team, Russell is seen reacting to a meme about his ‘power pose‘ during the intro credits. That’s when the Silver Arrows’ star revealed, “I mean, the pressure going into that Formula 1 video shoot next year is gonna be through the roof because I’ve no idea what I’m gonna do next year. But I got to top it somehow.”

The F1 intro is what gets the fans hyped before every race session. While the awe-inspiring F1 theme song, coupled with the 20 drivers putting a pose on, is riveting, it has turned into a meme-fest due to a few iconic poses. In addition to Russell, Lando Norris’ attempt at replicating his countryman was the butt of the jokes, too, this year.

Russell capped off an intense year by reacting to more memes about himself during the video. However, while it may be all fun and games during the off-season, a tough season awaits the Mercedes boys in 2024.

Despite a disappointing 2023, Mercedes hopes to mount a title challenge in 2024

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes clinched P2 in the Constructors’ standings. Despite this accolade, it was one of the worst seasons the team has endured from their own lofty standards. What’s more, the gap to Red Bull at the end of the 2023 season was a whopping 451 points.

Throughout the year, the team struggled from an incompetent W14. And the Bulls’ dominance caused panic within the ranks. After the race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton even remarked, “For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds in the end, and they haven’t even developed their car since August, is definitely a concern.”

That being said, Toto Wolff has taken it upon himself to ensure the Silver Arrows’ path back to the pinnacle of F1 is as expedient as possible. He told PlanetF1.com, “We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow. I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance,” while disclosing their plans bout the W15.

With a massive revamp of their concept, the team would be expecting to challenge the Bulls for the title in 2024.