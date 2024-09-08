Jenson Button Takes Offense After Being Called Former F1 Champion: “You’re Supposed to Know Your Stuff”

Jenson Button won one of the most memorable F1 championships of all time. In Brawn GP’s first season in the sport, he not only won his maiden and only F1 title himself but also helped the team seal the Constructors’ Championship. Since the honor of winning the world championship remains with him forever, he took exception to being called a Former F1 champion.

With a market crash that forced Honda to pull out of F1, there was a fear of the team going defunct. However, former Ferrari boss Ross Brawn, along with other top brass of the team, took over. That not only saved the jobs of hundreds of employees but also laid the foundation of the team which is today known as Mercedes.

That story of struggle and rising through the ashes like a phoenix is another reason why Button takes pride in his feat. The legendary story led to the making of a docuseries hosted by Keanu Reeves — Brawn GP. Those memories came rushing back when Button recently appeared on the Missed Apex F1 podcast.

I’m late to the party but the Brawn GP series with Keanu Reeves is really rather good and I recommend it pic.twitter.com/rh9LgpDGLP — The Artist Formerly Known As EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) November 18, 2023

When addressed as a “former” F1 champion, Button quipped, “It’s not ‘former’!” To this, the host replied, “You remain a [champion] just like a president, isn’t it?” Button responded, “Yes! And you’re supposed to know your stuff about Formula 1.”

“Does it not wear off?” asked the host. “No, it stays! I still have the trophy,” Button revealed. In an attempt to lighten the mood, the host asked, “Do you start every conversation with, ‘As an F1 champion…’?” To this, Button’s WEC Jota Sport teammate Callum Illot replied, “When we have an argument.”

Button also revealed that he does not start conversations at home that way. The reason behind that is that his wife and kids are not interested in F1 or motorsport.

Button does not mind if his teammate wrecks his car

The conversation then moved on to the host quizzing Illot about his relationship with Button. He asked Illot if he drove the car extra cautiously, knowing that he was driving Button’s car.

Illot replied, “To be honest, I would say it’s more relaxing because he [Button] has been through everything you can imagine as a racing driver. So, no. I would probably say you [looking at Button] are the first one to come if there is something bad. You just go, ‘It’s alright, it happens.'”

That, Button said, was a common trait in all the drivers in the team. He also revealed how much he valued the experiences of all his teammates who all come from different disciplines of motor racing.