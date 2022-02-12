“I’m back!”– Lewis Hamilton will be there for Mercedes W13 launch as confirmed by their latest update on 2022 car

Lewis Hamilton would be there for Mercedes for the release of the new car as confirmed by the Brackley based team in their press release.

It seems Lewis Hamilton is officially back, and this may be the end of all rumours around his retirement. The seven-time world champion made absolute silence on his commitment to F1 after the controversial end to the 2021 season.

Until the start of February when he posted for the first time on social media: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” with a photo. Followed by several other posts on Instagram on what he did in his time when he was gone.

Yet his commitment for the 2022 season was still unknown. Now, Mercedes in their media release ahead of their car revelation declares that Hamilton will be present for the event.

Moreover, Hamilton will not be a mere spectator but would be talking a bit about the car and other things, along with his new teammate George Russell.

“The show will be streaming live from the Wing at Silverstone, where you’ll be able to get the first look at the new W13 during the digital presentation,” said the release.

“You’ll also have the chance to hear from our 2022 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and our Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff.”

Is Lewis Hamilton ready to dominate again?

Mark Webber in his recent claim told that Hamilton not only battled Verstappen for the 2021 championship in Abu Dhabi but also external forces.

But with his radio silence, things have been promised. FIA has vowed to change things, and it will be embarrassing for the governing body if such things ever repeat.

So, under normal circumstances, Hamilton would have pounded another championship. And if Mercedes give him another great car, it seems there wouldn’t be any stopping.

