IWC Gives Lewis Hamilton a Customized Top Gun Watch as a Parting Gift

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Cicuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 8, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

During his storied tenure with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton also had a longstanding relationship with one of the team’s key sponsors, IWC Schaffhausen. With the Briton set to leave the Silver Arrows and join Ferrari next year, IWC will naturally miss him as one of their beloved ambassadors. So, they have gifted him a customized Top Gun watch as a memento.

According to Watch Pro, IWC gifted Hamilton this Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique edition watch to mark the end of their 11-year partnership. This watch was presented to the seven-time world champion after his final race with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi.

| IWC gifted Sir Lewis Hamilton a special, personalised watch after his last race with Mercedes : ‘IWC Schaffhausen gifted Lewis Hamilton with a Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique edition watch in celebration of their 11-year partnership. After finishing his final race with… pic.twitter.com/sGoVwN3mQr — sim (@sim3744) December 12, 2024

This exquisite timepiece was designed for the Top Gun Fighter Weapons School. The watch also features a personalized caseback to pay tribute to Hamilton’s aeronautical interests.

This will probably be the last time Hamilton ever receives a gift from IWC. But on the bright side, he is likely to receive several gifts from Richard Mille, another Swiss watchmaker that is one of the key sponsors for the Ferrari team.

Since the partnership between Hamilton and Ferrari is a dream one, Richard Mille are also likely to welcome the legendary British driver with open arms and may offer him multiple gifts.

Richard Mille: A privilege for Ferrari drivers

In the past few seasons, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have enjoyed the privilege of wearing several customized Richard Mille watches. The Monegasque owns a black RM 61-01 Ultimate Edition that is worth $775,000, an RM 25-01 worth $125,000, and an RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal that costs approximately $200,000, among many others.

As per Big Moe Watches, Sainz too owns as many as seven different Richard Mille watches. He has the UP-01 which costs approximately a whopping $1.3 million. The Spaniard also owns the RM 050, which costs approximately $800,000.

When Hamilton moves to Ferrari next year, he too would hope to get his hands on some of these exquisite timepieces.