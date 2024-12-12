mobile app bar

IWC Gives Lewis Hamilton a Customized Top Gun Watch as a Parting Gift

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Cicuit

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Cicuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 8, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

During his storied tenure with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton also had a longstanding relationship with one of the team’s key sponsors, IWC Schaffhausen. With the Briton set to leave the Silver Arrows and join Ferrari next year, IWC will naturally miss him as one of their beloved ambassadors. So, they have gifted him a customized Top Gun watch as a memento.

According to Watch Pro, IWC gifted Hamilton this Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique edition watch to mark the end of their 11-year partnership. This watch was presented to the seven-time world champion after his final race with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi.

This exquisite timepiece was designed for the Top Gun Fighter Weapons School. The watch also features a personalized caseback to pay tribute to Hamilton’s aeronautical interests.

This will probably be the last time Hamilton ever receives a gift from IWC. But on the bright side, he is likely to receive several gifts from Richard Mille, another Swiss watchmaker that is one of the key sponsors for the Ferrari team.

Since the partnership between Hamilton and Ferrari is a dream one, Richard Mille are also likely to welcome the legendary British driver with open arms and may offer him multiple gifts.

Richard Mille: A privilege for Ferrari drivers

In the past few seasons, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have enjoyed the privilege of wearing several customized Richard Mille watches. The Monegasque owns a black RM 61-01 Ultimate Edition that is worth $775,000, an RM 25-01 worth $125,000, and an RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal that costs approximately $200,000, among many others.

As per Big Moe Watches, Sainz too owns as many as seven different Richard Mille watches. He has the UP-01 which costs approximately a whopping $1.3 million. The Spaniard also owns the RM 050, which costs approximately $800,000.

When Hamilton moves to Ferrari next year, he too would hope to get his hands on some of these exquisite timepieces.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these