IWC Posterboy Lewis Hamilton Once Flaunted Red Bull’s $113 Billion Luxury Watch Brand

Lewis Hamilton stands out in Formula 1 for his distinctive style, reflected in both his fashion choices and choice of accessories. Unlike most of his peers, Hamilton boasts numerous partnerships with various brands. One such collaboration is with IWC, for whom he became the Brand Ambassador in 2013. However, there was a moment when Hamilton also flaunted Red Bull’s $113 billion luxury watch brand.

In a recent Instagram post by F1 journalist and professional photographer Kym Illman, Lewis Hamilton was once portrayed as a poster boy of Tag Heuer. The brand currently collaborates with Red Bull Racing and has a rich history in motorsport.

The likes of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Daniel Ricciardo now wear the watches of the brand. Tag Heuer has been sponsoring the team since 2016. However, as per the advertisement, Hamilton wore a watch of Tag Heuer during his McLaren days.

In a series of 10 slides shared by Illman, Hamilton is featured in the second slide wearing the McLaren suit. Other drivers included in the post are Jenson Button, Mario Andretti, Kimi Raikkonen, Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, and James Hunt.

Meanwhile, IWC has collaborated with Lewis Hamilton to create three special edition timepieces. A recent release is the Portuguese Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph, featuring a platinum case, a teal dial, and a corresponding textile strap.

Intriguingly, this timepiece is limited to just 44 units. This number specifically reflects the number Hamilton has raced with since the beginning of his incredible career.

Which IWC watch is Lewis Hamilton often seen wearing?

Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis Hamilton has garnered considerable success, attracting numerous brands to collaborate with him. One such brand is IWC, with whom he partnered in 2013. Since then, IWC has crafted several exclusive timepieces for Hamilton.

However, one watch that is frequently spotted on the Briton’s wrist is the Pilot Perpetual Calendar. Priced at $22,990, this watch boasts a satin finish and a blue sunburst dial adorned with white Arabic numerals and minute markers. Adding a vibrant touch, the watch features red accents, enhancing its visual appeal.

Meanwhile, another watch frequently seen adorning Hamilton’s wrist is the Patek Philippe. Last year, watch expert Nico Leonard spotted Hamilton sporting the Patek Philippe 5980 chronograph, a timepiece valued between $160,000 to $200,000.

However, with Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, significant changes are anticipated, not only on the track but also off it. His partnership with IWC will conclude, given its affiliation with Mercedes as the official timekeeper. Upon joining Ferrari, Hamilton will be introduced to Richard Mille, which is the luxury watch brand associated with the Prancing Horse.