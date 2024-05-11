Max Verstappen’s Mentor Warns of “Dangerous” New Lando Norris

While Red Bull and Max Verstappen continue to frequent the top step of the podium, there are signs that the mighty champions are dwindling. At least, compared to their ruthless hold on the 2023 season. While Carlos Sainz managed to push Verstappen off the top step twice in this period, there is a new hero in town – Lando Norris. And Red Bull is worried about him.

Lando Norris is finally an F1 Grand Prix winner and he had to fight hard for it. After many “almosts” and questions about his talents, Norris gladly sipped the victor’s champagne in Miami.

Verstappen, used to being in the center during press conferences, mistakenly took Norris’ place – something Helmut Marko believes he will have to get used to in the future.

In a conversation with oe24, Marko reflected on Norris putting Verstappen on the second step. “We were just too slow.” Although insisting that Lady Luck brought out the Safety Car to Norris’ benefit, the Austrian admitted, “Overtaking in Miami is difficult.”

Marko notices the brotherhood shared between Norris and Verstappen but warns his driver. “Now it is to be feared that Lando will become even more dangerous for him on the track. Because the pressure is gone now.”

However, the 81-year-old makes one thing clear: Verstappen might get defeated in the race. But his name will still grace the Championship trophy at the end of the year.

The slip in Miami also comes at a time when Red Bull is dealing with a major internal crisis. Thus, Marko reaffirms on the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s need to focus on the sport.

Lando Norris doesn’t want to play friendly

Marko might have warned his champion, but the words already came from the opposition itself. While celebrating his win at the McLaren Technology Centre with his team, Lando Norris made his relationship with Max Verstappen clear and issued a challenge to him.

Featured on Sky Sports, Norris said, “We have respect for one another, we get along. We’re not best friends. We don’t text each other every day, that kind of thing.”

Additionally, having tasted the high of victory, Norris wants more.

“I want to challenge him,” said the 24-year-old. “I want to race against him, I want to battle because I think he’s one of the best drivers ever in Formula One, so if I can prove myself against him, I’m proving myself against one of the best. And that’s exactly what I want to do.”

In 2022, Verstappen dueled with his friend Charles Leclerc in the initial stages of the season. Their battles drew in plaudits from all over the F1 community, which makes the prospect of a tussle with Norris all the more exciting.