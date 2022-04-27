“I said in May and I’m not paying for the ticket”: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez arrives to the Miami circuit way too early after a miscommunication with boss Christian Horner

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez drives RB18 from New York to the Miami International Autodrome in a promotional video for the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One is finally coming to Miami and it looks like Sergio Perez is the most excited person on the planet. He reached the circuit way before anyone else.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez reached Miami a little too early as he mistook ‘may’ for ‘today’ in a Red Bull promotional video. The 11 minutes of Oscar-worthy performances also contain the team’s principal Christian Horner.

The Miami Grand Prix is just around the corner and Perez is already waiting on the starting grid. The 3.36 miles (5.41 kilometers) long circuit is the newest addition to F1’s expansion in the USA.

Call me Maybe? – Christian Horner to Sergio Perez

The video begins with Sergio Perez and Christian Horner discussing Miami Grand Prix. During the discussion, Horner asks Perez to report to Miami in the month of May only to be misheard by him for today.

Perez with the assistance of the Red Bull crew drove to Miami in an 11-hour journey. First of all, he stopped by Chinatown to get some energy drinks only from a local store. However, as he comes out, a parking ticket awaits in his cockpit.

Horner was browsing through his social media only to see the Red Bull on street. The Boss tried calling and texting the Mexican but to no avail as he left the phone in his hotel room.

#TBT to @SChecoPerez and @redbullracing’s early look of the Miami International Autodrome 🏎 Just one more race until the real #RaceToMiami! 🤩 @redbullmotors pic.twitter.com/n4HPCf9mZL — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 21, 2022

Formula 1 steps foot in Miami

Perez lost direction twice before reaching the Miami International Autodrome. Thanks to the reliable Red Bull engine, he was helped by Parks Bonifay and Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

Christian Horner greets him on the giant screen as soon as he enters Hard Rock Stadium. He clears up any misunderstandings and invites Perez to return from Miami. Moreover, to add fuel to the fire he informed Perez that he will not be paying for the ticket.

Sergio Perez is currently third in the driver’s championship. He will be looking for a strong showing yet again after securing a podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.