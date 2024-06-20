James Allison Reveals Why Mercedes Remained ‘Dumb’ While Solving Their Problems Under Current Regs

Mercedes has been nowhere near the front since the new regulations were introduced in 2022. However, the Canadian GP upgrades package and the performance brought hope. James Allison believes that Mercedes have found the Achilles heel. Explaining how they found the problem, Allison suggested it was a ‘how could we be so dumb’ type of moment. The technical director now reveals why it took Mercedes so long to solve the problem.

“I think it’s quite easy to get distracted by things that are side problems rather than the main problem to allow yourself the indulgence”, said James Allison on the F1 Nation podcast. He explained how Mercedes couldn’t find the fundamental issue, as they were rather looking in the wrong places. He added, “We worked on things that did actually make the car better, but weren’t the fundamental problem.”

Mercedes brought a new front wing in the last round and that seemed to have solved their issues. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell complained of Mercedes being on the knife’s edge. The new wing has probably widened the W15 operating window and made it more drivable.

Toto Wolff had been suggesting how the simulator showed that the W15 has the performance. Furthermore, the increase in drivability seems to be resulting in the extraction of that performance.

Russell took the pole in Canada with Hamilton looking rapid in the practice sessions. Max Verstappen suggested that the Mercedes were actually the quickest car in the race conditions. Had Russell not made the mistakes on race day, he could’ve won the Canadian GP. Hamilton set one of the fastest laps, but his race was ruined by tire struggles in qualifying, and then being stuck behind Alonso in wet conditions.

Later in the podcast, Allison advised that having found the issue, Mercedes could fight with the leaders this season. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve did overhype the upgrades as the characteristics of the track suited Mercedes. However, over the season with more upgrades incoming, Allison predicted fighting for wins at the front once again. Will we see Hamilton on the top step once again?

Driver Dynamics at Mercedes might affect Lewis Hamilton’s chances of a win

Speaking about the Spanish GP, Toto Wolff suggested that it’ll be a test for Mercedes. Despite the brilliant performance in Canada, Wolff revealed how a track with mixtures of low, medium, and fast corners has been a weakness for the Silver Arrows. While the Mercedes CEO has been feisty about making a comeback all season long, Barcelona will reveal the true reality of the upgrades.

Even if Mercedes comes out of the Spanish GP with a car that’s capable of winning, George Russell is the likely candidate to take the win. Hamilton’s move to Ferrari meant the Brackley outfit started treating Russell as the lead driver.

The current specification of the front wing was also made available for Russell a race earlier. Hamilton had the pace to take pole in Canada but complained of some internal issues regarding tire temperatures that cost him the chance.

Hamilton at the Monaco GP already stated that he’s not going to qualify ahead of Russell for the rest of the season. it is unknown why the 39-year-old said it but the statement did point at some friction within Mercedes.