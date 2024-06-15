The Two Extremes of 2026 Regulations That Have Got F1 Teams and FIA at Loggerheads

The latest hot debate surrounding the world of F1 pertains to the 2026 regulations. F1 teams and the FIA seem to be at loggerheads after the motorsports governing body has proposed rules that would essentially mean that the cars will have both extremes when it comes to pace. Due to lower drag, the 2026 cars are likely to be very slow in corners and much faster on the straights. Teams have not taken these changes kindly as they believe that the F1 has proposed counterproductive regulations.

By essentially trying to solve one problem, teams have argued that the FIA has raised another issue. In a recent video uploaded by The Race, Scott Mitchell-Malm explained,

The FIA too admitted that the 2026 cars are likely to be slightly faster on the straights. However, they made it clear that the speed of the cars will not lead to any safety concerns as the motorsports governing body will continuously evaluate it. Meanwhile, another concern that F1 experts have is that the cars will be too slow in the corners.

Why are F1’s regulations for 2026 seemingly counterproductive?

Via the same video, Mitchell-Malm explained why the 2026 cars are likely to be slower in the corners. He stated that since the regulations require the cars to have lesser downforce, drivers will no longer be able to go as fast in the corners as they are going now.

With teams raising this concern to the FIA, the motorsports governing body stated that they are open to modifying the regulations to allow the sides an option for a higher downforce setting. While the FIA is open to making slight amendments to the regulations, there is a debate among the team principals pertaining to this as well.

Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolff is adamant that F1 cannot change the rules as all the teams have begun working on the 2026 cars. He believes that the FIA can only change the rules about the chassis as no team is permitted to work on it until the start of 2025.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is of the opposite opinion. He believes that it is never too late to change any rules as the “FIA ​​has all the know-how and the simulations [for 2026]”. With two of the leading team principals at loggerheads, the FIA has to deal with another headache.