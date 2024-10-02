mobile app bar

James Vowles Explains Why Carlos Sainz is a Better Option than Franco Colapinto

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire, IMAGO Jan Huebner

With Franco Colapinto hugely impressing everyone across the grid, James Vowles is now having to answer why he chose to sign Carlos Sainz over the Argentine. The 45-year-old often faces questions about whether he is still satisfied with his decision. Vowles has now clarified why he thinks Sainz was the better choice for the Williams team.

Speaking on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, Vowles discussed how he needs a driver who can be a leader, considering where Williams finds themselves in the standings. And with Sainz, Vowles believes he was getting just what he wanted. Vowles said,

Carlos [Sainz] comes, with him, not just the ability to drive a car quickly but an ability to lead the team forward. And where we are, as Williams today, I need leaders in and around me“.

But that doesn’t mean that Vowles is disregarding Colapinto completely. He wants to find the Argentine sensation an F1 seat for the 2025 season and has been in touch with Sauber/Audi. Should Sauber/Audi want to sign Colapinto, Guenther Steiner feels Williams should let the Argentine leave.

Steiner wants Williams to let go of Colapinto

Based on the three performances Colapinto has put in so far, he has become one of F1’s hottest properties. With the team opting for Alex Albon and Sainz as their drivers for next season, the 21-year-old isn’t guaranteed a driving spot in the Wantage-based team.

Given the same, the ex-Haas boss claims Vowles should let Colapinto join Audi on loan. Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner claimed he would have tried to convince Audi to sign Colapinto.

Whether Audi is interested in him or not remains unknown, but since Colapinto has shown what he can do, Steiner claims the German team is also likely to consider him as an option at least.

