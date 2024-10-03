“I’m Not Necessarily Faster”: Max Verstappen Compares His Current Performance With 2014

It’s been 10 years since Max Verstappen first officially drove an F1 car in Suzuka in 2014. The Dutchman has now become the man to beat in the F1 world for the past three years. Considered to be one of the fastest drivers on the current grid, Verstappen recently compared himself to where he was 10 years ago and feels not much has changed in the last decade, speed-wise.

In a feature for Motorsport.com, Verstappen claimed it was his experience that has made him a better driver than he was in 2014. However, when it comes to speed, the defending world champion doesn’t feel a lot has changed, especially given the stage of his career.

“I don’t think I’m necessarily much faster than a few years ago. It would also be very strange to find 2-3 tenths per lap at this stage of your career.”, he said.

The Red Bull driver added that with more experience, a driver is able to understand the requirements of a particular situation better. In the beginning, everything is new, and there is a lot of excitement, which can hinder a driver’s decision-making. But as time goes by, things become much more relaxed.

#OnThisDay in 2014, a young, fresh-faced Max Verstappen made his debut in an F1 practice session! #F1 pic.twitter.com/2Gi2giTh38 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 3, 2023

When this happens, they know how to approach race weekends better and how to build momentum for the Grand Prix. Additionally, a driver can use their expectations to deal with difficult situations, which in the past, would sabotage their race.

Verstappen was always known to be someone who was extremely aggressive in his approach when it came to racing. In his early days, the Dutch driver would make risky lunges and attempt moves few would even think of. While they often rewarded him greatly, the maneuvers would sometimes even end his races prematurely.

As time went on by, the now 27-year-old understood the importance of keeping a level head and approaching the race in the long term. The understanding contributed to his overall growth, yielding great results. Verstappen has now won three world championships on the trot and is currently in pole position to secure his fourth-consecutive F1 drivers’ title.