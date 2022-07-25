“Is it not a good word?”- Daniel Ricciardo calls 22-year old McLaren teammate an a**hole during interview

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo earned a double points finish for McLaren at the 2022 French GP, finishing P7 and P9 respectively.

Ricciardo is not having a good time behind the wheel of his MCL36 this season. The Aussie’s year started with him missing pre season testing ahead of the opening race in Bahrain due to a positive Covid result, and it took time for him to get up to speed upon returning.

He has earned only 19 points this season, and is P12 in the Drivers’ Standings after twelve rounds. There have even been rumors of the 33-year old being axed by McLaren, with the names of Colton Herta and Oscar Piastri coming up as potential replacements.

Ricciardo however has insisted that he will fulfil his contract with the Woking based outfit. He believes that they are on the right track, and he will get the results in.

Despite of his struggles, the Perth born driver never lost his smile, and continues to be wholesome on and off track.

Daniel Ricciardo ‘mistakenly’ calls Lando Norris an a**hole

Norris and Ricciardo have been teammates for a year and a half now. Many people expected the two to develop a very strong friendship like Norris had with Carlos Sainz. This however, was not the case.

The two drivers do share share a good relationship, but it wasn’t what fans expected it to be. A big reason for that may be the fact that Norris has dominated Ricciardo in terms of performance during the entirety of their stints as teammates.

After Ricciardo’s P9 finish in France, he ended up jokingly calling his teammate an a**hole. Norris was standing behind him during an interview and after the honey badger got to know that, he asked the interviewer, “Stronzo, no?”

Stronzo is Italian for the word we know as a**hole in English. Ricciardo apparently did not know that, and had to ask the interviewer if it really was a bad word.

The interviewer let the former Red Bull driver know that it indeed was a bad word. “Scusa, like really bad?” he asked.

“Yes, more bad than good,” the interviewer replied.

