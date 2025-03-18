mobile app bar

James Vowles Proves Why Alex Albon’s P5 in Australia Was No Fluke

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

James Vowles (GBR, Williams Racing), 23 Alexander Albon (THA, Williams Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 21, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary

It was a bittersweet Australian GP for Williams at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne last weekend. After both drivers qualified in the top 10, Carlos Sainz crashed out on his debut for them.

On the other hand, Alex Albon brought in a solid haul of points after a sensational P5 finish. After years of toiling in the lower half of the grid, Albon‘s result in the FW47 suggested a turnaround in fortunes for the Grove-based team.

However, given that it was a wet race, many believed that it was a case of fluke rather than pure pace.

Team principal James Vowles has now come out with a statement dismissing that notion.

“I don’t think it’s Australia-specific. I mean, if I just summarise it, we were actually fast in Bahrain, testing completely different track, different surface. We were fast when it was 48°C on track on Friday, and fast in the wet. So, it’s probably a good mix of conditions where we’re okay,” he explained.

The FW47 did perform exceptionally well during pre-season testing in Bahrain, with Sainz setting the overall fastest lap time at the end of three days at the Sakhir International Circuit.

In Melbourne, the car looked pacey as well, proving Vowles’ point that the package looks strong across different tracks and weather conditions. And if this is the true indication of the package’s performance, the Grove-based team will be a strong contender to fight in the upper midfield of the sport this season.

Will Australian GP result change priorities at Williams?

The #55 driver would want to put the Australian GP in his rear-view mirror as soon as possible. But seeing the results on track, at least from his teammate, would be a big encouragement for him.

Getting both their cars into the top 10 in qualifying was a major boost for the drivers and going into the season, if they can continue this trend, the 30-year-old is only going to build up his confidence with the FW47.

Moreover, in the build-up to the season, Vowles had claimed that 2025 was going to be a transitional year with all their efforts focused on the 2026 regulations reset.

I’ve been very clear from the beginning that 2026 is the large year I want to make sure we put focus onto. And that will have an effect on 2025, a sacrifice in some elements,” he had explained.

But if the team can fight for a top five in the Constructors’ championship, the former Mercedes man might just be tempted to put resources into this season to get that prize money edge on their rivals going into 2026.

