Will Buxton Hyped up for Season Ahead Despite Yet Another Max Verstappen Victory

Mercedes’ performance in the Spanish GP with Lewis Hamilton’s podium finish has injected one more exciting element into the 2024 season. With three teams having already won at least one race, a fourth team seems to have entered the foray. Given the increasing competition this season, F1 presenter Will Buxton is hyped up for the things to come, despite seeing Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium again.

Taking to X, Buxton wrote how even a team performing on a near-perfect level is under threat of losing the race, such is the competition.

“So many what-ifs over the past few races. But in an era where Red Bull are operating at a level close to perfection from pit wall to garage to the racer behind the wheel, any single weakness in a rival no matter their speed will see them lose out.”

So many what ifs over the past few races. But in an era where Red Bull are operating at a level close to perfection from pitwall to garage to the racer behind the wheel, any single weakness in a rival no matter their speed will see them lose out. We DO have a season. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) June 23, 2024

Mercedes’ resurgence has added a breath of fresh air into the sport, especially after the poor start to 2024 the Silver Arrows suffered. If Mercedes can become a race-winning team again, the Constructors’ Championship could see a four-way battle for the crown.

Verstappen continues to hold down the fort for Red Bull, but it might be only a matter of time before others move past his defenses. Should that happen, Red Bull’s grasp on the World Championship could be under serious threat.

Can Max Verstappen do it all on his own?

As things stand, Verstappen is the lone warrior in Red Bull’s house. His teammate Sergio Perez has been struggling with his Qualifying form, which ends up hampering his races.

A double points finish helps Alpine leapfrog Haas in the Team Standings Here’s the state of play after the Spanish Grand Prix #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/ybLvdJScBj — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2024

Verstappen has also been vocal about Perez’s lack of pace, even labeling it as damaging for the team. In earlier seasons, Perez was able to make up for his poor Qualifying form in races, owing to others’ inferiority. But this season, that won’t work. As Buxton pointed out, the grid is too close to afford any slip-ups.

Following the Spanish GP, only 50 points separate Red Bull and Ferrari at the top. Given the Milton Keynes-based team has only one driver competing at the front, likely, a team with two well-performing drivers could likely soon oust them as the constructors’ champions in 2024.