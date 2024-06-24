mobile app bar

Will Buxton Hyped up for Season Ahead Despite Yet Another Max Verstappen Victory

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Will Buxton Hyped up for Season Ahead Despite Yet Another Max Verstappen Victory

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Mercedes’ performance in the Spanish GP with Lewis Hamilton’s podium finish has injected one more exciting element into the 2024 season. With three teams having already won at least one race, a fourth team seems to have entered the foray. Given the increasing competition this season, F1 presenter Will Buxton is hyped up for the things to come, despite seeing Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium again.

Taking to X, Buxton wrote how even a team performing on a near-perfect level is under threat of losing the race, such is the competition.

“So many what-ifs over the past few races. But in an era where Red Bull are operating at a level close to perfection from pit wall to garage to the racer behind the wheel, any single weakness in a rival no matter their speed will see them lose out.” 

Mercedes’ resurgence has added a breath of fresh air into the sport, especially after the poor start to 2024 the Silver Arrows suffered. If Mercedes can become a race-winning team again, the Constructors’ Championship could see a four-way battle for the crown.

Verstappen continues to hold down the fort for Red Bull, but it might be only a matter of time before others move past his defenses. Should that happen, Red Bull’s grasp on the World Championship could be under serious threat.

Can Max Verstappen do it all on his own?

As things stand, Verstappen is the lone warrior in Red Bull’s house. His teammate Sergio Perez has been struggling with his Qualifying form, which ends up hampering his races.

Verstappen has also been vocal about Perez’s lack of pace, even labeling it as damaging for the team. In earlier seasons, Perez was able to make up for his poor Qualifying form in races, owing to others’ inferiority. But this season, that won’t work. As Buxton pointed out, the grid is too close to afford any slip-ups.

Following the Spanish GP, only 50 points separate Red Bull and Ferrari at the top. Given the Milton Keynes-based team has only one driver competing at the front, likely, a team with two well-performing drivers could likely soon oust them as the constructors’ champions in 2024.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these