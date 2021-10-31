“Who has left you starstruck?”– Sebastian Vettel reveals the time he was wooed when he met his wife

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel confessed to Mick Schumacher that his wife had left him starry-eyed the first time he saw her.

F1 content on Youtube lately has been a goldmine full of memorable anecdotes, quips, and moments. This week was no different when German drivers Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel participated in a fun ‘F1 Tower Challenge’.

Fans got another glimpse and a look into the lives of the German pair, whose relationship has warmed hearts ever since fans got a first glimpse of the two hanging out. The two had to take out blocks from a ‘Jenga’-like tower which had questions written on them, and place them on top.

Haas driver Mick arrived at a question which he hesitated to answer. The question? “Who have you met who has left you starstruck?”

Schumacher redirected the question to Vettel. A moment’s pause and the Four-Time World Champion responded: “My wife.” The two chuckled, and then Sebastian named one more person who’d left him starstruck.

Vettel has always been incredibly private. He’s managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye, and this reaction provided a delightful little glimpse into the Aston Martin driver’s life outside of the paddock.

Vettel and his wife, Hanna Prater, were childhood friends. They had their first child in 2014, second in 2015 and third in 2019. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019.

Sebastian Vettel remembers Michael Schumacher

After the two finished gushing over Vettel’s initial answer, Seb mentioned Mick’s father, the Seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher. “When I met your father, I was like, you know, as a child, I think it’s different. But now, you look at the person, I guess.”

Vettel had met the legendary driver as a child and was rightfully starstruck. After that, he became close to him when Sebastian joined F1, and Michael Schumacher competed in the Mercedes.

Vettel regarded Schumacher as his mentor in his early days in F1. Michael, on many occasions, had made his fondness for the young German known publicly.

With Michael’s son Mick entering Formula One, Vettel has taken on the same role that Michael assumed earlier. With Michael Schumacher unable to attend race weekends, Vettel is the one who watches over Mick.

The two get on very well and have an excellent relationship which the fans love to see given any opportunity.