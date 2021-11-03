Jehan Daruvala to Prema : Rumours surface linking Indian driver Jehan Daruvala to Prema for 2022 F2 season

Jehan Daruvala to Prema : There are rumours floating around that Indian driver Jehan Daruvala might race for Prema Racing in F2 next season according to French magazine AUTOHebdo.

Daruvala who is currently driving for Carlin alongside Dan Ticktum previously drove for Prema in F3. The Indian driver’s season so far has had its ups and downs but has looked promising nonetheless. His last podium was P3 in the Feature race in Sochi.

Also read: WATCH: Goosebumps as Indian National Anthem is played after Jehan Daruvala wins the F2 season finale at Bahrain

With the 2021 season set to end late into December, negotiations for driver line-ups are already underway. It is being reported that Prema will utilise the services of F3 champion Dennis Hauger. He has followed the same path as predecessors Robert Schwartzman and Oscar Piastri.

His teammate for the 2022 season is rumoured to be none other than Jehan Daruvala according to AUTOHebdo despite nothing being 100% settled as of now. The Italian outfit has had enormous success in this level of the sport.

The F1 dream for Jehan Daruvala

Just like any other driver who drives in the Formula series, Jehan too would like to see himself race in F1 one day.

The current Red Bull Junior program of which he is a part boasts a roster of names that have made their mark in F1. Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and even India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan have been part of the program.

It is safe to say that Daruvala is on the right trajectory even though nothing is ever set in gold for anyone in this sport. Jehan has no hopes for a drive in F1 for the 2022 season but he can set his eyes for the future.

Ultimately, his time at the Italian team which has strong ties to Ferrari will play a crucial role in boosting his chances to get a seat in an F1 car. The Indian driver has shown that he has the ability to bag results and even podiums. The rest, time will tell.