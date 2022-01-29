“I think it’s ridiculous”– Former Formula 2 driver reveals he has real problem with restraints in “F1 ladder”

Former Formula 2 driver Dan Ticktum claims he has some problem with the restraints in F1 that disallows drivers to be expressive.

Dan Ticktum, the former Formula 2 driver, has started to ply his trade in Formula E in 2022 with NIO 333 talks about his time when he was pursuing his goal for F1.

Post #DiriyahEPrix first Qualifying reaction from our latest team member @DanTicktum in the #33 NIO 333 FE 001 car.@FIAFormulaE #FormulaE #NIO333FE pic.twitter.com/YDVGzUQc2f — NIO 333 Formula E Team (@NIO333FormulaE) January 28, 2022

The 22-year-old driver spent the last two years in F1. In 2020, with Red Bull’s programme and in 2021 with Williams, in both instances, he was discarded from the setup.

Reflecting at that time, he claims that he at times went beyond the boundary, and spoke things he shouldn’t have. He thinks that in the F1 ladder, things are often restrained for drivers, hinting about his heavily criticized radio outbursts.

In comparison, he believes that he has settled in the highly different vibe at Formula E. The Briton feels that the restraints at F1 are just ‘ridiculous’.

“It’s relatively disruptive; it fits my character a little bit,” Ticktum told Motorsport Magazine. “I feel like we’re all professionals in this paddock.”

“Everyone is allowed to have their identity a bit more than when you’re on the F1 ladder when you have to be squeaky clean and can’t say anything, really.”

“Especially in our society, and I’ve got a real problem with that, to be honest – I think it’s ridiculous.”

Fas ask for characters says former Formula 2 driver

Ticktum believes that now F1 drivers need to balance themselves between how fans and corporations want them to behave. Nevertheless, he admits that he needs to keep a filter on his words until he makes something out of his career.

“All the fans ask for characters and people who are different, and the big corporations who put the money in ask for the opposite, so it’s obviously a bit of a balance – you’ve got to please both,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I feel like eventually, society will allow characters to express themselves a bit more, but at the moment I’ve still got to – unfortunately – keep the filter on opinions and things.

“I’ve got to keep my head down and establish myself, but Formula E allows you to create your own identity – the more results you get, the more ammunition you’ve got to say what you want.”

Also read: Why F2 champion Oscar Piastri thinks he is not wasting time in 2022 as Alpine reserve driver