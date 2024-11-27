mobile app bar

Jenson Button Advises ‘Emotional’ Lando Norris on How to Come Back Stronger in 2025

Tanish Chachra
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Amidst the championship fight against Max Verstappen, there were multiple instances when Lando Norris’ emotions got the better of him. There were moments when his friendship with Verstappen was on the verge of breaking away.

But when Verstappen sealed his championship, Norris was seen hugging his mate. It’s safe to say that the McLaren star is emotional, which is rare in this sport as per Jenson Button.

While the 2024 Drivers’ Championship is over, the will to return and seek redemption is not over in Norris. However, Button is wary of Norris getting burned out and advises him to take a good break and see it as a part of coming back ‘stronger’ next year.

“He should completely understand the systems, which he should, but he also needs a break. You know, this is such a long season. And it’s so easy in this sport to burn out for anyone, especially the pressure you put yourself under as a driver,” said Button.

The 2009 world champion urges Norris to sit on a beach and ‘forget’ about racing to return fresh next season. But at the same time, he emphasizes that he also needs to do his ‘homework’.

Before Norris starts following Button’s advice, there is an important task in his hands. In the next two races, he has to keep Ferrari at bay, who are breathing down McLaren’s neck amidst the Constructors’ Championship fight.

Norris needs to perform in the remaining two races in 2024

While Verstappen has won the title, Red Bull is far away from defending the Constructors’ title. Instead, it’s a tussle between Ferrari and McLaren for the ultimate glory.

The two eternal rivals are separated by a mere 24-point gap, and any mistake can cost either side. McLaren can seal the championship if they successfully grab a 1-2 finish in both the sprint and main race along with the fastest point lap.

This will be immensely hard to achieve considering the form Ferrari has had recently. Also, Toto Wolff has shown optimism about his team’s prospects in Qatar.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc is just 21 points behind Norris for P2 in the drivers’ standings. So, Norris ought to defend that too.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

