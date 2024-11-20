mobile app bar

Johnny Herbert Fears for Martin Brundle and David Croft After Damon Hill’s Exit From Sky F1

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Martin Brundle(L), Damon Hill(C), David Croft(R)

Martin Brundle(L), Damon Hill(C), David Croft(R)
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner, IMAGO / NurPhoto, IMAGO / Action Plus

There aren’t many institutions in motor racing as big as Sky Sports F1. One of the reasons why the broadcaster is such a crucial part of this business is because of the wealth of talent they have in their ranks; Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, and David Croft are just a few examples. But after Hill’s departure from the organization, their former colleague and current FIA Steward Johnny Herbert fears for the future of Brundle and Croft in Sky Sports F1.

Speaking before the 2024 Las Vegas GP weekend, Herbert said that he isn’t sure whether the decision to step down from his broadcasting duties were made specifically by Hill himself. He suggests that Hill could have been sacked by Sky — a decision originating from his recent comments about Max Verstappen and the backlash that was received.

“I don’t know whether it was [Hill’s] decision or Sky’s, to be honest,” said Herbert as quoted on X (formerly Twitter). If indeed it was Sky who chose to drop the 1996 F1 champion, Herbert believes Brundle and Croft could be following suit very soon.

“There is change going on. If he was pushed, then you wonder what could happen to Martin Brundle and David Croft,” Herbert concluded. After the US and Mexico City GP, Hill was very vocal about how Verstappen wasn’t the cleanest of racing drivers.

Hill received immense backlash online for his remarks. And with the theories of ‘British Bias’ against the Dutchman trending on social media, Verstappen himself came on record to slam Hill for his comments. “I am a three-time world champion. I know what I am doing,” said the #1 driver.

Did ‘British Bias’ push Hill out of Sky Sports F1?

In recent times, the debate over whether there exists British Bias in Sky Sports F1’s coverage has been raging. Verstappen and Red Bull have themselves played a key role in driving that narrative as they feel let down by the comments against the 27-year-old.

Even in the past, Red Bull and Sky have had their own share of controversies. Back during the 2022 season, Red Bull and Verstappen had orchestrated a public boycott of Sky after Ted Kravitz’s criticism of the Dutchman’s maiden championship win in 2021.

Today, with the sport more popular than ever, Sky is keen to shed that image. Maybe that’s why they chose to let Hill go. If the organization is on a cleansing drive, then it is possible that they may also take similar action against Brundle and Croft, as Herbert suggested.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these