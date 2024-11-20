Johnny Herbert Fears for Martin Brundle and David Croft After Damon Hill’s Exit From Sky F1

There aren’t many institutions in motor racing as big as Sky Sports F1. One of the reasons why the broadcaster is such a crucial part of this business is because of the wealth of talent they have in their ranks; Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, and David Croft are just a few examples. But after Hill’s departure from the organization, their former colleague and current FIA Steward Johnny Herbert fears for the future of Brundle and Croft in Sky Sports F1.

Speaking before the 2024 Las Vegas GP weekend, Herbert said that he isn’t sure whether the decision to step down from his broadcasting duties were made specifically by Hill himself. He suggests that Hill could have been sacked by Sky — a decision originating from his recent comments about Max Verstappen and the backlash that was received.

“I don’t know whether it was [Hill’s] decision or Sky’s, to be honest,” said Herbert as quoted on X (formerly Twitter). If indeed it was Sky who chose to drop the 1996 F1 champion, Herbert believes Brundle and Croft could be following suit very soon.

“There is change going on. If he was pushed, then you wonder what could happen to Martin Brundle and David Croft,” Herbert concluded. After the US and Mexico City GP, Hill was very vocal about how Verstappen wasn’t the cleanest of racing drivers.

Former Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert on Damon Hill’s departure: “I don’t know whether it was [Hill’s] decision or Sky’s, to be honest,” said Herbert. “Was it an enjoyment factor? Potentially. I know he got criticism for the Max scenarios and maybe he felt, ‘You know what, I… pic.twitter.com/BIrMjLVuZN — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 20, 2024

Hill received immense backlash online for his remarks. And with the theories of ‘British Bias’ against the Dutchman trending on social media, Verstappen himself came on record to slam Hill for his comments. “I am a three-time world champion. I know what I am doing,” said the #1 driver.

Did ‘British Bias’ push Hill out of Sky Sports F1?

In recent times, the debate over whether there exists British Bias in Sky Sports F1’s coverage has been raging. Verstappen and Red Bull have themselves played a key role in driving that narrative as they feel let down by the comments against the 27-year-old.

Even in the past, Red Bull and Sky have had their own share of controversies. Back during the 2022 season, Red Bull and Verstappen had orchestrated a public boycott of Sky after Ted Kravitz’s criticism of the Dutchman’s maiden championship win in 2021.

Today, with the sport more popular than ever, Sky is keen to shed that image. Maybe that’s why they chose to let Hill go. If the organization is on a cleansing drive, then it is possible that they may also take similar action against Brundle and Croft, as Herbert suggested.