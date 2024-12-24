Jos Verstappen Admits Red Bull Isn’t the Same After Adrian Newey Left: “If I Go, I Go for Max”

Jos Verstappen had foreshadowed Red Bull’s impending downfall at the start of the 2024 season. His primary concern centered on the allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Christian Horner and Horner’s insistence on remaining as team principal. Verstappen Sr. believed this could be detrimental to the team, especially with some big names leaving—and that’s exactly how it unfolded.

Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley were two key Red Bull leaders who confirmed their exit from Milton Keynes this year. Besides them, many other engineers started leaving amid the reported power struggle between the Thai shareholders who supported Horner and the Austrian faction of Red Bull.

Newey reportedly felt suffocated in the tense environment and decided to call it quits after spending almost two decades with Red Bull. Jos feels that since the British designer’s exit became official, the Milton Keynes outfit hasn’t been the same, and he only visits their garage during races to support his son Max.

“The team was not like that anymore, of course, after a few veterans made a career switch. That makes the dynamics a bit different for me”, he said in an interview with Formule1.nl. The 52-year-old said that he would do rallying instead of traveling to keep up with the intensive F1 calendar.

“I want the best for Max. If I go, I go for Max. I come to support him, to have a chat and just to show that I am there for him”, the former Benetton driver added.

Newey’s exit also roughly coincided with Red Bull’s downfall on track with McLaren overtaking them as the fastest car. There were reports that Newey wasn’t happy with certain elements of the RB20 concept and he took a step back in its development to have his subordinates like Pierre Wache have more influence on the design.

However, Newey and even Wheatley mentioned that they were leaving the team to take up a new challenge in their career. Jos felt Horner stepping down could have been the solution to avoid these high-profile exits.

Jos Verstappen wanted Horner gone to avoid key Red Bull exits

As the investigation against the Red Bull team principal was in full swing, Verstappen Sr. was calling for Horner to step back from his role as team principal. But that did not happen. As the allegations against the Briton were not proven, he retained his position as the boss.

Jos had claimed that if Horner stayed put, the team could “implode”. Later on, when the matter cooled off, he took a step back and did not speak much to let Max focus on a tricky season and an unexpected title fight against McLaren’s Lando Norris. However, now that the season has concluded, the four-time champion’s father has once again started talking about Horner.

He mentioned that it was very “difficult” to deal with the Red Bull boss throughout this season. He recalled his prediction that things would go south for Red Bull if Horner stayed and pointed out that he was proven correct.

While Verstappen Sr. hasn’t been as outspoken as he was in March when he first called for Horner’s dismissal, his differences with the Briton are far from resolved.