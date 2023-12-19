Jos Verstappen Wants Max Verstappen to Finish His F1 Career With Red Bull

Jos Verstappen has recently revealed that he wants his son, Max Verstappen, to finish his F1 career with Red Bull. The 51-year-old stated that he wants his son to stay with the team beyond the 2028 season, the year in which the Red Bull driver’s contract ends.

Jos said in an interview with PlanetF1, “That’s the plan, I think. [To stay with Red Bull till retirement.] To start with Red Bull and finish with Red Bull. That’s what we like. We’re very loyal people.”

The former Benetton driver also snubbed any possible move to rivals such as Ferrari or Mercedes. Jos then also added how the three-time world champion enjoys full support from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Jos stated, “They gave us the chance, and, as long as they have a good car and with Helmut there – he’s always been a supporter of us. Max has shown that he’s a supporter of Helmut, Red Bull, and people like that. So it would be nice, let’s say.”

Max has indeed been phenomenal ever since Red Bull signed him in 2016. The 26-year-old is now a three-time F1 champion and has also broken several records in the process.

Perhaps his most impressive record was the 19 wins out of 22 races he registered in the 2023 season. Even though Max has more than proven himself now, it is fair to say that the young Dutchman perhaps may not have achieved so much at a young age if it were not for Marko.

Will Helmut Marko stay with Red Bull?

Helmut Marko has always had an amicable relationship with Max Verstappen. However, the same could come to an end in the near future if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to GP Blog, there are talks that Marko is considering retirement. However, the 80-year-old has made it clear publicly that he has not made any decision yet. In case if the Austrian chooses to stay on for another season, he would be associated with Red Bull Racing for over two decades.