3-time F1 Champion Nelson Piquet under investigation from prosecutors after wishing for Brazilian President elect’s death

The name Nelson Piquet will sound familiar to newer F1 fans because of the controversy surrounding him earlier this year. The former F1 driver was heard making racist remarks about 7-time World Champion which sparked global outrage.

Almost everyone in the F1 community, including the governing body itself, condemned the comments made. The 70-year-old insisted that he did not mean to make racist remarks and that his words were misinterpreted, but the majority of fans refused to believe that.

Earlier this week, Piquet’s name came up in the news once again. Unfortunately for him, it was again due to something negative on his part. The former McLaren star had now publicly wished for their country’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s death. This came after da Silva narrowly defeated current leader Jair Bolsonaro in the elections.

Lewis Hamilton has condemned Nelson Piquet’s racial slur. pic.twitter.com/ZjFNySsU7l — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 28, 2022

Piquet has always been a very vocal supporter of Bolsonaro, but talking about the opposition leader’s death in public was a step too far on his part.

Authorities investigating Nelson Piquet for comments on da Silva’s death

As soon as videos of him wishing upon da Silva’s demise became viral, the Brazilian authorities took matter into their own hands. The prosecutors opened an investigation into the matter, as Piquet may be accused of alleged incitation to violence and of stimulating rifts between the military and other branches of power.

F1 has not made any statement regarding the matter yet, but the fans have bashed the Brazilian driver for once again stirring controversy. He spoke about how he wanted the military to use force and prevent da Silva from taking over, something which enraged plenty of people.

BREAKING: Brazilian prosecutors have opened an investigation into ex-F1 champion Nelson Piquet after he was filmed wishing for the death of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Piquet and one other individual are expected to testify before Brazil’s federal police. #F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 4, 2022

“Nelson Piquet is a person of public notoriety,” the prosecutor’s office in Brasilia said. “And, he should know his statements have the potential of reaching hundreds of thousands of people.”

Piquet to testify in front of Brazilian police

The police have not officially arrested Piquet as of yet. He was just one of the thousands of protestors across the country who want to stop da Silva from taking control. However, the reason why he is being investigated is that he’s a popular person and his words may influence people to do the wrong thing.

Piquet kept insisting that the results of the election were rigged. Despite that, it will stand since the country’s Election Commission deemed it fair. The three-time World Champion will testify before Brazil’s federal police soon.