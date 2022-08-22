Juan Pablo Montoya believes Fernando Alonso’s $17.8 Million unpopular switch to Aston Martin is a great opportunity

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Fernando Alonso’s decision to move to Aston Martin will turn into a good one in the future

After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport, Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin for the 2023 season. Moreover, $35 Million worth, Montoya is excited about this shift.

The two times world champion returned to Formula 1 intending to compete at the top against the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull.

However, Alpine could not fulfil the promise of providing Alonso with a competitive car. Hence, the Spaniard is on his way to Aston Martin in 2023.

Is Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin a downgrade?

Fernando Alonso currently stands 10th in the world championship with 41 points to his name. However, he is still 17 points behind his teammate Esteban Ocon.

Sebastian Vettel shocked the paddock by announcing his retirement with the second half of a season to go. Right after the news, the British team announced Fernando Alonso as his replacement.

Aston Martin is currently the second last team in the constructor’s championship, 79 points behind Alonso’s current team Alpine. As per fans, this move is a massive downgrade for Alonso.

Juan Pablo Montoya’s optimism toward the two times world champion

On the other hand, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has a different opinion. He believes that it is a great opportunity for the two times world champion.

Mercedes’ partnership with Aston Martin is a good sign for Alonso. He further expressed that the German team designs good engine and Aston Martin have the budget to pull off a competitive car.

In conclusion, the Colombian stated: “I think it is a great opportunity for Alonso. It is hard, but remember, with F1, if they run bad this year, it doesn’t mean they are going to run bad the next two years.”

21 years ago on this day, Juan Pablo Montoya, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen made their F1 debuts and well, the rest is history. pic.twitter.com/sl5ivIJ5mY — Gory 🇮🇳 (@kimiisthegoat) March 4, 2022

