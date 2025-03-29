Juan Pablo Montoya Explains Why Drivers Struggle in ‘Not That Bad’ Red Bull, Except Max Verstappen

The second Red Bull seat has garnered a reputation for being ‘cursed’ in recent times. Drivers who have gone up against Max Verstappen have all failed to match up to his pace and have subsequently been shown the exit doors, with Liam Lawson becoming the latest victim of this trend.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit announced recently that they had decided to demote Lawson back to Racing Bulls after only two races and promote Yuki Tsunoda to the second Red Bull seat instead. Despite Tsunoda’s recent run of form, many believe that he will suffer the same fate.

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin lambasted Red Bull on his X (formerly Twitter) account whilst predicting a grim reality for the #22 driver. “Nothing against Yuki, and I think he’s a shoe, but the Red Bull game is ruthless/irrational. I look forward to the next installment of this broken system,” he wrote.

Now, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has weighed in on Red Bull’s predicament with his own views. The general consensus in the paddock is that the RB21 is a difficult car to tame with massive balance issues on the rear.

Helmut Marko insists Yuki Tsunoda will see out the whole season with Red Bull. pic.twitter.com/EJPh2cp9Qa — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 29, 2025

This has been given credence after even Verstappen demanded that the team fix these issues. However, the Colombian racing ace believes that the current generation of Red Bull cars aren’t particularly tricky to drive but just tailored to Verstappen’s liking.

“I actually don’t think the Red Bull car is that bad. It’s built for Max, so he can make it look great. But what I’m saying is, the car is built for him. Everything is done for him, think of his driving style and his taste,” Montoya explained per RacingNews365.

Red Bull’s dependency on the 27-year-old is understandable as he is a generational talent and can help the team remain competitive no matter how difficult the car is to drive. However, the Milton Keynes-based team have been asked to reassess their priorities — at least in terms of car development — to avoid a spectacular fall from grace.

Ex-Red Bull driver urges developmental change on the team’s cars

With it being a general consensus that Red Bull’s cars have been developed per Verstappen’s liking, the team’s former driver, Mark Webber, has given them a suggestion if they want to become more competitive. The Australian simply believes that Red Bull cannot just design their car according to one driver’s liking, as each team consists of two.

Webber is mostly concerned from a long-term perspective, as Verstappen will not be a part of Red Bull forever. So, Webber believes Red Bull needs to produce cars that any driver can race in.

“Also with Max, who knows how long he stays. He might be there for another three or four more years. But the team also have to get this car usable for not just one person on the planet,” he explained on the Formula for Success podcast.