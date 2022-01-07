“Just win” – Watch a young confident Lewis Hamilton optimistic about his career after winning an award

Lewis Hamilton has maintained silence since he lost his record-breaking eighth title in the final lap of the 2021 championship battle.

Lewis Hamilton was about to break Michael Schumacher’s record with an eighth title until a final lap mishap. It was an unfortunate safety car and a controversial decision by the race director that changed the course of the entire race.

It brought the title fight to one final lap with his title rival. Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the race level on points. For much of the race, the former maintained his lead but he lost the championship.

Since then, Hamilton has maintained silence and has left many to wonder if he will return to the sport. However, he still remains under contract with Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season which can be further extended.

The Briton turned 37 today and is nearing his age of retirement. He is the second oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso. He still has a few more years to give it another go and claim a record-breaking eighth title, but his silence indicates that his confidence has declined.

Also Read: Max Verstappen admits good luck saved him from losing the title fight against Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton needs confidence like his younger self

When Hamilton was still a child he had shown immense confidence and competitiveness after winning an award. A video posted by Autosport on his birthday showed the seven-time world champion giving a pretty simple response about his future.

In the video, the host of the award ceremony asks Hamilton about his target for the following couple of seasons. To which, the young Hamilton replies, “Just win!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Autosport (@autosport)

The host impressed by Hamilton’s response said, “Just win! It’s easy motor racing isn’t it?”, as the audience burst into laughter.

It seems like Hamilton could use the same level of confidence for the upcoming seasons. Obviously, all he has to do is win. However, it might get a little bit more competitive and difficult considering all the changes in the technical regulations.

Also Read: McLaren boss predicts Mercedes won’t be dominating in 2022 as he expects multiple teams title challenge