Karun Chandhok on Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 Brazil GP: “He Sounded Like He Wanted to Leave”

After a season full of disappointments for Lewis Hamilton, the 2024 Sao Paulo GP seemed like the moment the seven-time world champion finally gave up. Throughout the Grand Prix weekend, the #44 driver seemed out of sync with his W15 and it showed during the race on Sunday when he could only muster a P10 finish at the chequered flag.

In the aftermath of this dismal performance, Sky Sports F1 analyst, Karun Chandhok broke down the Briton’s mentality — hinting at his desire to wrap up his Mercedes career as soon as possible.

“Lewis just sounded dejected and disappointed. He sounded like if it was up to him on Sunday he would just come and drive that demo in Senna’s car and go back to the airport,” he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Chandhok went on to explain how the W15 inspired no confidence in the Briton who struggled with grip, traction and braking throughout the race. Chandhok, who himself drove in F1 for the ill-fated HRT team, knows a thing or two about a driver’s mentality when the car is not working with them as it should.

On the other hand, Hamilton‘s soon-to-be team, Ferrari struggled as well. But as Chandhok explained, in the grand scheme of things, the Scuderia find themselves placed better in the pecking order than the Silver Arrows.

Chandhok is excited to see Hamilton with Ferrari in 2025

Only three races remain in Hamilton’s Mercedes career before he gears up to join the iconic Italian team next season. And Chandhok believes the move could rejuvenate the former McLaren driver.

Speaking about Ferrari’s own package and chances, 2025 serves up as the perfect point for the #44 driver to jump onto the project. The Scuderia have found momentum with late-season upgrades and with 2026 on the horizon, Hamilton could be fighting for his eighth title sooner rather than later.

Ferrari have themselves re-jigged their car philosophy to suit the Briton’s driving demands, especially in the suspension department. This could be the beginning of a long-standing domination that Michael Schumacher had made Ferrari fans used to in the early to mid-2000s.