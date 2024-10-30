Lewis Hamilton vs. Carlos Sainz: The Battle of Mentality Before 2025 Driver Lineup Change

As the 2024 season nears its climax, two storylines are set to captivate F1 fans ahead of the upcoming campaign. First, Lewis Hamilton will make his long-anticipated, iconic move to Ferrari. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz will vacate his seat to lead Williams in their potential resurgence. Yet, the mood in their respective driver camps couldn’t be more polarized.

In terms of statistics, both Sainz and Hamilton have had relatively similar 2024 seasons—at least on paper. Hamilton claimed two victories (Belgium and the UK), as did Sainz (Australia and Mexico).

However, in terms of their approach and demeanor, it appears that one is having a standout season while the other is grappling with confidence. Hamilton seems to be in a bit of a limbo, particularly with his one-lap pace, while Sainz has embraced the challenge, delivering his best performances as his days with Ferrari wind down.

In all fairness though, both, Sainz and Hamilton have had different circumstances to deal with. Mercedes, despite its mid-season upheaval with an updated front wing and floor, finds themselves plagued by similar issues to the W15 as at the start of the season since the summer break ended in August.

Sainz, however, has been central to Ferrari’s resurgence. Following a disappointing stretch of results, the Scuderia fast-tracked upgrades from their 2025 car, leading to back-to-back Grand Prix victories. Since the summer break, the Italian team has claimed three wins and five podium finishes, marking a strong return to form.

Sainz has taken Ferrari’s title challenge very seriously

The sum total of Ferrari’s upgrades has ensured that the team from Maranello is on the verge of winning the Constructors’ title for the first time since the 2008 season. The #55 driver has taken that task to heart even though he knows he won’t be with the team to reap the benefits next year.

Since the Dutch GP, the Spanish racing ace has gone on to rack up 71 points for himself and consequently for his team. Pound for pound, the four-time Grand Prix winner has performed at the level of, if not better, his teammate, Charles Leclerc (who has scored 109 points). Bear in mind, that Sainz suffered the unfortunate DNF at Baku when he crashed with Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap of the race on his way to P3.

Hamilton, on the other hand, looks as though his resources are depleted. The British racing ace has been struggling to cope with the W15’s concept and amend his driving style to suit what the car demands to get the most out of it. Consequently, he’s failed to make an impression — something that a driver of his caliber is expected to do.

After being out-qualified by George Russell in Mexico last weekend, Hamilton seemingly resigned from the last four races. He said, “I’m losing all the time, that’s why I’ve been so bad in qualifying all year. It’s a normal thing and I’m used to it,” per Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton has given up on Mercedes

There is a palpable difference in how Sainz and Hamilton are operating. In terms of mentality, it appears that the Silver Arrows’ struggles over the last three years of the ground-effects regulations have sapped all the energy out of the seven-time world champion.

Many times this season, the #44 driver has turned up clueless about the issues with the car and how to go about fixing them. One can only assume that the British racing ace has lost patience or is unable to offer any more advice than he has in terms of developmental feedback.

On the other end of the spectrum, whatever Ferrari seemed to have done on their car has worked flawlessly for them. As a result, Sainz feels much more confident to end his Ferrari career on a high with a flurry of exceptional results.

Rounding back to Hamilton, theories are surrounding his faded form and lack of motivation this year. It could either be a case of him giving up on Mercedes or a lack of interest in their cause this year in anticipation of 2025. That said, Hamilton still has something to fight for this season.

As things stand, Hamilton sits sixth in the driver’s standings — 12 points ahead of Russell. In his last season with the Silver Arrows, he would want to finish ahead of the young pretender as he closes one of the most successful chapters of his illustrious F1 career.